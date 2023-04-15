Trump says mass shootings aren’t ‘a gun problem’ at NRA convention





INDIANAPOLIS Former President Donald Trump pledged to defend and expand the rights of gun owners in a speech Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting.

“I was proud to be the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president you’ve ever had in the White House,” Trump told an audience that stood, clapped and chanted “USA.” when presented. “And with your support in 2024, I will once again be your faithful friend and fearless champion as the 47th President of the United States.”

Amid recent mass shootings in Tennessee and Kentucky, a stampede of Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls and potential candidates rushed to pledge their loyalty to the NRA in front of several thousand gun rights activists in a spacious convention center hall here. And they scoffed at the idea that restrictions on guns and ammunition would reduce violence.

“It is an outrage and a tragedy that year after year the Democrats in Washington continue to hold common sense school safety hostage under their sweeping gun control agenda, which in virtually any case, would do nothing to prevent attacks from demented and disturbed individuals,” Trump said.

“It’s not a gun problem,” he added, as he tried to clean up a long list of Republican officials and job seekers. “It’s a mental health issue, it’s a social issue, it’s a cultural issue, it’s a spiritual issue.”

Former President Donald Trump at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis on April 14, 2023.Scott Olson/Getty Images

In addition to Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have spoken in person. . Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered brief remarks in pre-recorded videos.

The NRA has been weakened in recent years by a scandal involving the nonprofit’s use of funds and a related lawsuit brought by New York State. But the rush of presidential hopefuls and potential candidates to make pledges to the group has demonstrated that its only problem remains powerful in the Republican primaries.

“I’m the NRA,” Noem said before signing a South Dakota order, onstage, that she said would prevent financial institutions from discriminating against gun owners.

Maneuvering for the favors of the crowd, the politicians underscored the rising stakes in a presidential race that is still taking shape. Trump, seeking his third straight nomination, has held a sizable lead in almost every national poll. DeSantis stood out in the polls as the clear second-place choice among GOP voters at this early stage.

They were the two candidates NRA members were talking about as they lined up, some for hours, to claim seats in the convention hall. And long before he took the stage, Trump was mentioned by name and by implication in the speeches of some potential rivals.

“It’s not in our DNA as Americans to say that leadership yesterday will be our best chance for leadership tomorrow,” Sununu said in a thinly veiled jab at Trump. “Are you kidding?”

Pence, a former Indiana governor who is considering a presidential bid, was received in his home state with a mix of vigorous boos and loud applause. The split reaction underscored some of the challenge Pence would face in a campaign after he enraged Trump and many Republican voters by certifying President Joe Biden’s election in 2021. But he would also be crippled in a race against Trump by a truth. obvious to which he nodded in his remarks: his accomplishments as vice president flowed from Trump’s as president.

Referring to the Trump-Pence administration, he said, “We stood unapologetically for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

In an interview with NBC News, former Sen. Larry Craig, an Idaho Republican and NRA board member, said he was undecided about the contest for the GOP nomination.

I’ve been a Donald Trump supporter, but I also see the options, and I love DeSantis, Craig said. I’m not sure Donald Trump can be arrested for the nomination. This is where the question lies.

Although many attendees wore Trump-branded hats and shirts, the former president’s gun stances didn’t always align with those of the most ardent activists.

“He could have been better at that,” said Liza Danno, 48, who traveled to the convention from suburban Chicago. “But you know, everyone you vote for, you don’t 100% support everything they approve of.”

Her husband, Joe Danno, 47, identified as problematic Trump’s support for banning bump stock attachments that allow shooters to fire semi-automatic weapons faster and his call for raising the limit of age for the purchase of weapons at 21 years.

The couple reflected the range of sentiments of Republican primary voters who spoke to NBC News on Friday. Liza Danno said she would vote for Trump. Her husband said that was his plan too, but that he would give DeSantis a chance to make his case.

“He would probably be my vote if it wasn’t Trump,” Joe Danno said. “I’m definitely open because I don’t know enough about Ron DeSantis to count.”

On Friday, DeSantis was in New Hampshire, site of next year’s first GOP presidential primary, to speak at a Republican fundraising dinner.

But he had fans at the convention, which featured a huge showroom filled with all sorts of guns, paraphernalia and apparel, from handguns to long rifles and an autoloader to quickly load cartridges into guns. magazines.

Evelyn Kuhn, a 65-year-old nurse from Payne, Ohio, just across the border from Fort Wayne, Indiana, said she worries Trump might lose a general election and sometimes finds his “attitude” troubling. This led her to DeSantis.

“I like his opinions and his behavior and what he’s done with Florida,” she said.

In his pre-recorded remarks, DeSantis said the Second Amendment is “the last bulwark of liberty, the foundation upon which all our other rights rest.” His appearance was greeted with applause in the convention hall.

During his speech, Trump made several specific policy promises. He said he would push Congress to pass legislation creating a nationwide system of reciprocity to allow people to carry concealed weapons while visiting other states.

He also said he would establish a tax credit to subsidize the purchase of guns and the training of teachers, and that he would ask the Food and Drug Administration to study the effects of transgender hormone therapy. on “extreme depression, aggression and even violence”.

Noting that he has nominated three justices to a Supreme Court that has expanded gun rights, Trump also pledged to release a list of potential Supreme Court picks, as he has done in his two first campaigns before the 2024 general elections.

