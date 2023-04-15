China’s Xi to host Brazil’s Lula in Beijing to boost economic ties





Chinese leader Xi Jinping will welcome Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva to Beijing on Friday, continuing the Asian countries’ international diplomacy drive that has included meetings with Russia and Saudi Arabia. Leaders will seek to strengthen ties between two of the world’s largest developing countries. The meeting comes shortly after China has already convinced Brazil to abandon the use of the US dollar in some international agreements. The meeting comes on the second day of Lulas’ visit to his country. China is Brazil’s most important trading partner and ally. Their continued relationship goes hand in hand with China’s interest in challenging Western-dominated economic institutions. AN ECONOMIST LAUNCHES THE ALARM ON THE “GREATEST ENEMY OF THE US DOLLAR”: “IT IS THE AMERICAN TREASURY” The state visit included a Thursday swearing-in ceremony of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who now heads the new China-backed development bank, which finances infrastructure projects in Brazil and elsewhere in the developing world. . The NDB presents itself as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. US MUST REACH CHINA’S DIGITAL CURRENCY CAPACITY TO RUN THE WORLD: PAUL RYAN POLICY VOLUME The Brazilian government has said the two countries are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements, pointing to improved relations since Lula took power in January. China is Brazil’s largest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton and petroleum each year. raw. Brazil is the biggest beneficiary of Chinese investment in Latin America, according to Chinese state media. CHINA AND MALAYSIA DISCUSS ASIAN MONETARY FUND TO REDUCE DEPENDENCE ON US DOLLAR Lula’s visit to China follows trips to Argentina and Uruguay in January and the United States in February. A key part of Lulas’ international outreach is his proposal that Brazil and other developing countries, including China, broker peace over Ukraine. His proposal, however, includes a suggestion that Ukraine cede Crimea to forge peace, which has angered Kiev. China has also taken an active role in ending the conflict, although it claims to be more objective about the situation. Beijing often makes pro-Moscow statements. China refused to condemn the invasion, criticized international economic sanctions against Russia and accused the United States and NATO of further provocations. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Russia and China declared a “boundless” relationship in 2022. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the relationship in March during a meeting in Moscow. Xi also recently met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

