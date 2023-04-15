Dem Megadonor Secretly Funds Donald Trump Rape Trial





LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman secretly paid E. John Carroll since 2020

Reid Hoffman/Getty Images

A tech billionaire with a history of funding Democratic disinformation operations and associating with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein secretly funded a sexual assault lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has since 2020 paid former journalist E. Jean Carroll’s legal fees through his nonprofit, American Future Republic, Trump attorneys have revealed in a filing. filed Thursday. Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he denied his allegation that he sexually assaulted her at a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. The trial for the trial is due to begin this month.

Hoffman’s involvement could further portray Carroll’s trial as a partisan attack. A major Democratic donor, Hoffman in 2020 gave $1.5 million to a super PAC supporting Joe Biden and said he would “spend as much as [he] perhaps “to avoid another Trump presidency.” Carroll’s lawsuit could also be clouded by Hoffman’s affiliation with Epstein, whom he hosted in 2015 at a fundraising dinner for the MIT Media Lab. The tech titan later apologized for ‘helping fix’ Epstein’s image.

Trump’s attorneys have claimed Hoffman’s past antics raise “significant questions” about Carroll’s credibility and whether the lawsuit is a “‘hoax’ that was started and/or continued to advance a political agenda” . They asked the trial judge to delay the trial for a month and allow the discovery related to Hoffman’s support of Carroll. Hoffman maintained access to the White House throughout the trial. Visitor records show he twice met with an aide to Biden’s top adviser, Anita Dunn.

Hoffman, who sits on the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Board, has funded several dodgy political operations to boost Democrats. He funded a group that created fake social media accounts to trick Republican voters in the 2017 Alabama Senate special election. Hoffman was an early supporter of ACRONYM, a liberal group of black money behind Courier Newsroom, a network of liberal websites deceptively designed to look like legitimate local news outlets.

Hoffman contributed to Integrity First for America, a progressive legal group that gave $620,000 to the legal defense fund of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind an infamous filing that falsely claimed that the Kremlin had videos of Trump with prostitutes in Moscow.

Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political adviser to Hoffman, said in a statement that Hoffman’s financial support for Carroll’s lawsuit came through an unidentified organization that independently chooses which legal cases to fund. Mehlhorn claimed that he and Hoffman “had no prior knowledge” that the group would choose Carroll’s case.

Mehlhorn did not identify the organization, but the details match Integrity First for America, the legal group that contributed to Fusion GPS’s legal defense fund.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, formed Integrity First for America in 2017 to “increase legal pressure on President Donald Trump’s business empire.” Integrity First paid Kaplan’s law firm nearly $4.4 million from 2017 to 2019, according to tax filings.

Kaplan, who also represented Trump’s niece Mary Trump in her failed lawsuit for millions of dollars in family heirlooms, has been at the center of other sex scandals. She was forced to resign as head of feminist group Time’s Up after revelations that she advised then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) on a messy op-ed he planned to write a woman who accused him of sexual harassment.

