Lula meets Xi Jinping and calls for greater rapprochement between Brazil and China





After passing through Shanghai, the President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday the 14th during a visit to Beijing that he wanted relations with China to go beyond trade. In the Chinese capital, where the official agenda of the Brazilian delegation in the Asian country ends, cooperation agreements have been signed. (check list below) and Lula reinforced his intention to maintain rapprochement in the fields of the environment, science and technology and telecommunications. Lula has indicated that he intends to give new meaning to relations with China, after former President Jair Bolsonaro's constant criticism of the Asian country, Brazil's biggest trading partner. Among his engagements in China, Lula visited the factory of telecommunications giant Huawei, in Shanghai. On Twitter, the Brazilian president said telemedicine, education and connectivity solutions involving 5G technology were showcased during the meeting. In November, the US government vetoed the sale of the company's equipment, citing national security risks, in another chapter in the trade war clash between the countries. Thursday (13), when asked if the Brazilian government's intention to get closer to China could represent some kind of erosion in relations with the United States, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that historically, Brazil had always dialogued with all quadrants of the planet without strongly favoring anyone. While participating in this nascent movement of the Lula government in international chess, seeking greater dialogue with the Chinese government, the minister had to explain to reporters that the initiative to tax international retailers, which mainly include some Chinese giants, is a measure to preserve free competition and divert shipments of contraband goods. Read also Commercial agreements In the Chinese capital, this Friday, the Brazilian government announced the signing of trade agreements between Brazilian and Chinese companies, with the participation of ministers from both countries in the formalization. Three of the deals involve JBS Group companies, including a partnership with the Bank of China for export credit. "We have an extraordinary relationship with China, a relationship that becomes clearer and stronger every day," the Brazilian president said in Beijing when he arrived for a meeting with the president of China, Xi Jinping. The day before, Lula had criticized the standardization of the dollar in commercial relations between the Brics nations, and proposed an alternative to the American currency. The Seara brand has agreed to buy 280 electric trucks from JAC Motors, which will be used in the local distribution of products in Brazil. The Friboi brand has reached an agreement to use WHG's product distribution structure in China and a partnership has also been signed between Eletrobras and State Grid for a project to revitalize the transmission system of the Itaipu hydroelectric power station. "I think my government's understanding of China is that we need to work together so that the Brazil-China relationship is not just a relationship of commercial interest. We want the Brazil-China relationship to transcend the trade relationship," the Brazilian president stressed. Cooperation acts signed by the Brazilian and Chinese governments: Memorandum of Understanding on the Working Group on Trade Facilitation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Commerce of the Republic people of China;

Supplementary Protocol on the Joint Development of the CBERS-6 Satellite between the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Government of the People's Republic of China to the Framework Agreement for Cooperation in the Peaceful Applications of Science and Technology in the 'space between the government of the Federative Republic of China of Brazil and the government of the People's Republic of China';

Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Research and Innovation between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic from China;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China regarding cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China for the Promotion of Investment and industrial cooperation;

Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in Digital Economy Investment between the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of the Federative Republic of Brazil;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance of Brazil and the Ministry of Finance of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Information and Communication between the Ministry of Communications of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the National Telecommunications Agency of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Industry and Technologies of information from the People’s Republic of China;

Television Coproduction Agreement between the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Government of the People’s Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Chinese Media Group and the Secretariat for Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil;

Cooperation Agreement between Xinhua News Agency and Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC);

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Development and Social Protection, Family and Fight against Hunger, the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in social development, rural development, hunger and poverty alleviation;

2023-2032 Space Cooperation Plan between the National Space Administration of China and the Brazilian Space Agency;

Brazil-China Work Plan for Cooperation in Electronic Certification of Products of Animal Origin;

Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China on the sanitary and quarantine requirements applicable to processed terrestrial animal proteins to be exported from Brazil to the China. (Com Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infomoney.com.br/politica/lula-se-encontra-com-xi-jinping-e-pede-maior-aproximacao-brasileira-com-china/

