Politics
In Assam, PM Modi salutes Bihu artists who set Guinness record, launches first AIIMS in the northeast
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam on Friday, where he hailed the more than 11,000 Bihu artists who had set two Guinness World Records on Thursday, in addition to launching the first Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). near Guwahati in the northeastern regions.
Modi was in the state for a one-day visit to mark Rongali Bihu, which ushers in Bohag or the first month of the Assamese calendar.
Hundreds of people lined the barricaded 5km stretch through which the Modis cavalcade traveled from Basistha to Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where the record-breaking performance took place.
There were loud cheers and chants as Modi took the stage at the stadium to address a crowd of tens of thousands. As Bihu performers greeted him with a reception, he said it was unlike anything he had ever experienced before.
On Thursday, Assam set two Guinness World Records on the site, the world’s largest traditional Bihu dance performance and the largest performance by folk musicians. On Friday, certificates for this feat were handed over to the government of Assam by Guinness World Records authorities.
Modi greeted the audience in Assamese and also quoted a stanza from Jyoti Sangeet Biswa Bijoy Nojawan written by freedom fighter, playwright, poet and filmmaker Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala to awaken young people to the struggle for freedom. The Prime Minister then recited the opening lines of the song, while asking forgiveness for any mispronunciation.
biswa bijoy new,
Shakti shali Bharator ulai aha, ulai aha,
Santan tumi biplabor
(O, you young conquerors of the world
You who belong to a mighty India
Come on, O children of the revolution).
The performance drew thunderous applause.
Emphasizing connectivity and infrastructure development in Assam and the North East, the Prime Minister said Assam is transforming into A-1 Pradesh. The northeast region, he added, has now experienced peace with hundreds of people avoiding the path of violence and returning to the mainstream.
Quoting the BJP’s slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Prayaas (Progress for All, with the Efforts of All), the Prime Minister sought to assure the crowd of his governments of continued support for the state government.
Read also : More than 11,000 folk artists dance and feast Assam on two Guinness records
Launches AIIMS, inaugurates 3 faculties of medicine
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister attended the launching ceremony of the first AIIMS in the AIIMS Guwahati region with a function in Changsari, about 20 km from the city. He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.
Welcoming the rally, Modi said health infrastructure in the northeast had been given a new boost with the establishment of AIIMS, which will not only benefit the people of Assam, but also those of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur.
Over the past 9 years, there has been a lot of talk about connectivity and infrastructure in the northeast. Anyone visiting the region today appreciates the rail and road network, and the airports here, he added. That aside, social infrastructure in the northeast, including the health and education sectors, has seen rapid progress.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT-Guwahati virtually from the same event, and also ceremonially handed out Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY, government health insurance scheme) to 1.1 crore beneficiaries of Assam.
Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya, among others.
Read also : Northeast an achievement not only for the BJP but for all of India. It’s about getting to the end of the bell curve
