Trump calls on NY AG Tish James to drop charges against him





Former President Donald Trump calls on New York Attorney General Letitia James to ‘show real strength and courage’ – and drop her civil fraud case against him after his marathon deposition with his office THURSDAY.

The 45th president, 76, was questioned for seven hours on Thursday during his second deposition to James’ office in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial, alleging he inflated the assets of Trump Organization for years for loans and insurance benefits.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform Friday morning to say the case against him, the company, his children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., and others should be dropped.

“An interesting day spent with the Attorney General and his representatives,” he said in the post. “I have firmly made my ‘points’, they are IRREFULT, and this is a matter that should not go forward.”

James’ case claims that Trump submitted false or misleading financial statements from at least 2011 through 2021.

Trump said in the message that his company’s assets are “in fact much stronger and higher than those shown in the so-called financial statement.”

“The honorable thing to do would be ‘DROP IT’ and devote all that time, money and energy to fighting violent crime in New York City,” the post continued. “It would make a big difference and show real strength and courage on the part of the AG!”

Trump made the statement on Truth Social on Friday after being impeached for seven hours by AG James’ office on Thursday.REUTERS Donald Trump is calling on New York Attorney General Letitia James to drop her lawsuit against him.REUTERS

When Trump was first impeached by James’ office last year, he invoked the Fifth Amendment – which gives him the right against self-incrimination – more than 400 times.

But he decided to take a different approach on Thursday, according to his lawyer Alina Habba, who said her client was “eager to testify” and “had nothing to hide”.

Trump returned to New York on Wednesday evening, just eight days after he was arraigned in the Big Apple in a separate criminal case charging him with 34 crimes related to silent money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He has pleaded not guilty in that case and has repeatedly accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is handling the criminal case, and James of conducting a “witch hunt” against him for political reasons.

Trump was in New York twice in eight days following a criminal indictment against him Robert Miller Trump claims the AG case was brought as part of a ‘witch hunt’ against him for political reasons.Robert Miller

James’ case is due to go to trial in October after a judge previously dismissed his bid to have him thrown out and separately fined him $110,000, finding he was in contempt of court for failing to stand to comply with the subpoenas of the GA. The judge also repeatedly rejected offers from the Trump camp to delay the trial.

Trump is not due back in court for the criminal case until December.

James’ office declined to comment on Friday. Trump’s attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment.

