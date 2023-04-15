Turkey launches new drone carrier “TCG Anadolu”





By Selcan Hacaoglu and Firat Kozok (Bloomberg) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used a ceremony featuring a military aircraft carrier to brush up on his defense credentials ahead of next month’s tight general election. On Monday, Erdogan presided over the commissioning of Turkey’s first drone, tank and helicopter carrier, the TCG Anadolu, near Istanbul. It is part of the latest display of local defense equipment, including prototypes of new fighter jets and drones. The aircraft carrier is expected to increase Turkey’s operational capabilities in the Aegean and Mediterranean, where tensions are high over territorial divisions with Greece and Cyprus. Erdogans is seeking to build support among nationalist voters ahead of presidential and legislative elections on May 14. The world’s first-ever unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), TCG Anadolu, will be delivered to the Turkish Navy with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an! #TcgAnatolia ?????? pic.twitter.com/EuJDvbgS2j — Turkey Brand Office (@BrandTurkiye) April 10, 2023 He relied in part on his projection of military power to win the support of some of his disillusioned grassroots supporters during the worst cost-of-living crisis in two decades. Were happy and full of pride, but that’s not enough, Erdogan said at a televised ceremony. God willing, we will also manage to build a full-scale aircraft carrier. We have been in contact with many countries about this project, he said without giving further details. Photo courtesy of the Turkish Navy The aircraft carrier can be equipped with dozens of latest-generation Bayraktar TB3 helicopters and drones as well as tanks and armored fighting vehicles, according to the national defense procurement agency. The Turkish military intended to deploy F-35 vertical landing aircraft aboard the TCG Anadolu. However, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey in 2019 for acquiring S-400 missile defense systems from Russia. Sanctions prevented Turkey from working and receiving F-35 stealth jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. Photo courtesy of the Turkish Navy Washington remains cautious about Turkey’s possession of an advanced Russian missile defense system, at a time when Ankara seeks to buy new F-16 fighter jets from the United States, a sale that requires congressional approval American. Meanwhile, the United States is urging Turkey to support Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Alliance, following the ratification of Finland’s bid. 2023 Bloomberg LP Subscribe to our newsletter

