Politics
Official visit: Xi Jinping receives Lula with the highest honors and declares that China “will open up new opportunities in Brazil”
Chinese President, Xi Jinpingreceived this Friday his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Incio Lula da Silvaon an official visit to Beijing, to which he assured that China’s development “will open up new opportunities” for Brazil and for the world.
“China will try high quality development, will accelerate the creation of a new development paradigm and promote high-level openness. This will open up new opportunities for Brazil and for countries around the world,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Lula’s Chinese endorsement follows the Brazilian’s statements the day before when he attacked the dollar, as a global currency, and the IMF, in particular for its mistreatment of Argentina.
This Friday, Lula continued on the same anti-American path, indicating that “no one will forbid” the deepening of relations between China and Brazil.
Xi received Lula in the biggest official state ceremony since before the pandemic.
Chinese investments of 50 billion dollars
“No one will forbid Brazil from perfecting its relations with China,” Lula said upon arriving at the People’s Palace, where they held a bilateral meeting with Xi during which they signed 15 chords.
According to the Brazilian team, in the long term Chinese investments in Brazil for about 50 billion dollars.
“China puts relations with Brazil at stake a priority seat in our foreign relations. You are our old friend and a good friend. It is thanks to your attention and support that Sino-Brazilian relations have made a great leap forward,” said Xi Jinping. largest economy in Latin America.
Earlier, when meeting with the leader of the People’s Assembly (parliament), Zhao Leji, Lula assured that global geopolitics must change with the support of China and Brazil, as part of his speech for reform international institutions and the need to trade in local currencies leaving aside the dollar.
“It was with China that we tried to balance global geopolitics by discussing the most important issues,” Lula said. And she continued: “We want to raise the level of strategic association between our countries, expand trade flows and, together with China, balance global geopolitics.”
Lula was received with military honors and by a group of children waving Brazilian flags to the rhythm of the song “New Time”, by Brazilian musician Ivan Lins.
Main partner of Brazil
In 2009, during Lula’s second consecutive term, China replaced the United States main trading partner of Brazil, and since then the relationship with the commodity exporter profilethat’s why Lula said he was looking for investments to create value-added innovations on Brazilian soil.
In his open speech to the press, which preceded the private meeting, Lula referred to the intensification of Brazil-China relations in areas such as Science and technologyexchange of university students, cultural relations, strategies to combat climate change, clean energy, production of electric cars and buses.
“I think my government’s understanding of China is that we have to work hard to create a Brazil-China relationship that is not just a relationship of purely commercial interests. Although the commercial interest is very important,” he said. Lula said.
The president even called for China’s commitment to energy transition and reduction of polluting emissions.
We count on China in our fight to preserve planet Earth by advocating for a healthier climate policy where people can breathe cleaner air and drink cleaner water. To this end, an energy transition is of paramount importance so that we can produce cleaner energy, especially wind, solar, biomass, said Lula.
“Brazil has 80% of its energy completely clean and has committed itself now, in my government, to achieving by 2030 the zero deforestation in the Amazon make our contribution to saving the planet,” he continued.
Lula also took advantage of the speech to thank China’s support for the election of the former president Dilma Rousseff at the head of the New Development Bank (NBD), the bank of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), an instrument of the multinationals of the southern hemisphere which seek to be an alternative to the World Bank for finance development actions.
It is the third official visit from Lula to China.
According to the Chinese press, the welcome given to Lula is the most important at the People’s Palace, the seat of the Chinese government, since restrictive measures were taken to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

