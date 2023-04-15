Rishi Sunaks’ plan to reduce inheritance tax could be a masterstroke; here’s why

Connect with us

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a reduction in the country’s inheritance tax ahead of the next general election. The move is seen as an attempt to boost the ruling Conservative party in the polls.

Two ministers who previously served under Boris Johnson said Sunak was keen on the idea when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer. However, no policy proposals have yet been made public.

Conservatives fear a backlash from voters due to the rising tax burden, which has reached a post-war peak. Sunak has repeatedly called himself a “low-tax conservative.”

Polls suggest that an inheritance tax cut would be widely popular. According to an October YouGov survey commissioned by Kingsley Napley, 63% of respondents favor the increase to 325,000 ( 3.3 crore) threshold at which tax begins to be paid.

The government has yet to comment on the matter. A spokesman for Sunak said his priority was to reduce inflation. Another official said it was too early to comment because work on Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunts’ budget statement, expected in the fall, has yet to begin.

Inheritance tax revenue is channeled to the wealthiest households in the conservative bastion of southern England. Therefore, reducing what some describe as an inheritance tax could help solidify the base.

The tax cut could also drive a wedge between the Tories and the opposition Labour, who are unlikely to match a tax cut that some supporters will see as regressive and benefiting wealthier Britons.

There is speculation about when Sunak will call an election. During an interview with Bloomberg TV this week, Hunt suggested that positive economic data could potentially lead to an election in the spring of 2024. Meanwhile, The Times reported that Sunak is considering a poll in the fall of 2023.

(With Bloomberg entries)

