DeSantis allies pressure Florida lawmakers not to endorse Trump





Supporters of Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who is planning to run for president, have begun to pressure members of the Republican state congressional delegation to withhold any endorsement in the presidential primary in preparation. after four Florida House members publicly supported Donald J. Trump. .

The effort, first reported by NBC News, was indicative of growing concern in Mr. DeSantiss’ orbit that the former president was building a significant structural advantage as the governor considered intervening. A Republican familiar with the calls, who insisted on anonymity in order to discuss private conversations, said Mr. DeSantis was blindsided by Trump’s endorsements by Representatives Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills , all staunch supporters of the former president who also backed Mr DeSantiss’s re-election last year. .

It also shows how important the megastate of Florida will be in 2024. Once a general election battleground, Florida has become beyond the reach of Democrats. But with the governor of Florida and arguably his most famous resident, Mr. Trump of Palm Beach, battling for supporters, donors and voters, the Republican primary will be a local brawl, assuming Mr. DeSantis intervenes. .

The calls, led by Florida pollster Ryan Tyson and his Tallahassee-based political team, reached Reps. Kat Cammack, Vern Buchanan, Mario Diaz-Balart, Greg Steube, Aaron Bean and Laurel Lee. Other members of Florida’s 20-member Republican delegation are almost certainly on the roll-call list, another Republican official familiar with the effort said Thursday.

Yeah, they reached out, Mr. Steube confirmed to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. When we are ready to endorse a presidential candidate, we will.

Mr Donalds’ endorsement of Mr Trump was particularly scathing, coming from one of the few black Republicans in the US House and a former member of the House of Representatives from Florida. Mr Donalds introduced the governor at his victory party on election night in November.

Mr Donalds wrote in his endorsement on Monday that 2024 is not just an election. He continued: This is an inflection point in the history of our nation, and it is an inflection point in the history of the world. There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize this moment and provide what we need.

The calls can have an impact, according to sources familiar with them. Mr Tysons’ team was told by some members that no further approvals were imminent.

Neil Vigdor contributed reporting.

