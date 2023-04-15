Erdogan is walking a tightrope, Joint Oppn is riding on strong Kurdish support. Everything you want to know

As Turkey reels from an economic crisis and continues to pick up the pieces from February’s devastating earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to face the biggest test of his two-decade rule as the country unravels. preparing for the presidential and legislative elections on May 14. .

According to opinion polls, the votes of Turkey’s Kurdish minority, who make up around 18% of the population of 85 million, will be a deciding factor as they are expected to support presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joint candidate of the six-party National Alliance, is in a tight race with incumbent President Erdogan. Extending its tacit support for Kilicdaroglu and to avoid dividing the opposition vote, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) announced last month that it would not field any candidates in the next polls.

The presidential candidates

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: The 69-year-old leader, who has ruled Turkey for 20 years, faces one of the toughest challenges of his political career.

Prime minister from 2003, then directly elected president since 2014, Erdogan, who survived a coup attempt in 2016, must overcome the double obstacle of a crippling economic crisis and the consequences of one of the earthquakes. most debilitating land in the nation’s history.

Although runaway inflation and the cost of living crisis have hit the incumbent leader’s polls hard, Erdogan is known to be a seasoned winner and not one to easily give up power.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: Turkey’s often divided opposition parties have chosen a single candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, to dash hopes of President Erdogan to extend his term to a third decade.

Although never seen as the natural leader of the opposition, Kilicdaroglu is expected to garner the bulk of Kurdish votes, one of the critical factors that could help him claim the coveted post.

“No party that does not receive the support of Kurdish voters has ever come to power. The Kurds will also be decisive in this election,” the Financial Times quoted Selahattin Demirtas, the jailed former HDP leader, as saying.

Kilicdaroglu, who is credited with moderating the CHP’s approach to the Kurds, contrasts sharply with Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has seen declining support among the ethnic minority, since the collapse of peace talks to resolve the Kurdish question in 2015. and the president has allied himself with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in his pursuit of what is seen as a one-man rule.

Muharrem Ince: The 58-year-old former physics professor, another presidential candidate, ran for office in 2018 for the CHP, but lost to Erdogan, despite winning 30% of the vote.

After the beating of the poll, Ince resigned from the CHP, citing a lack of internal democracy, and founded his own party, the “Homeland Party”.

Although his candidacy has drawn heavy criticism and negotiations with Kilicdaroglu have failed to dissuade him from running for president, Ince promises to strengthen the rule of law and freedom of the press, which, according to it will also strengthen the Turkish economy and tourism sector.

Sinan Ogan: The 55-year-old former academic, who made his foray into politics in 2011 with the far-right MHP, has the slimmest chance of winning the presidential race.

In 2015, Ogan launched an unsuccessful bid for the leadership of the MHP, but was expelled from the party for his behavior which had “severely damaged party unity”. The leader joined after a court case but was ousted again in 2017, with the MHP accusing him of “serious indiscipline towards the party chairman”.

A staunch nationalist, Sinan Ogan declared his presidency in March, without joining or forming another party.

Why Erdogan faces a tough race in May elections

The government’s response to the devastating February 6 earthquake, coupled with high inflation and a 24-year economic crisis, poses a new challenge to incumbent President Erdogan as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule and maintain his almost unbridled power over Turkish politics.

For a combative leader like Erdogan, who has a proven track record in Turkey’s modernization and development, the loss of thousands of lives in the deadly earthquake is seen as a major threat as Turkey stands on the brink of destruction. to witness one of the most polarizing elections in history. of the post-Ottoman republic.

The situation in Turkey still remains dire, with the earthquake dealing a mortal blow to the already collapsing economy that warranted immediate redress.

The quake, which took a heavy toll and caused widespread destruction, led to a decline in Erdogan’s popularity, with an emboldened opposition accusing him of failing to prepare for disaster in a quake-prone country earthen.

Besides a backlash over the government’s handling of the aftermath of the earthquake, Turkey has also been grappling with one of the worst economic crises, with the Turkish lira falling to a record low of nearly 19 to the US dollar.

According to World Bank data, Turkey’s broad money supply has increased by about three and a half times between 2014 and 2020, while the supply in the United States has increased by about 50% during 2014. the same period, leading to a fall in the value of the Turkish lira against the dollar.

Adding to these problems are Erdogan’s unorthodox fiscal policies, forcing central banks to cut interest rates despite soaring inflation. Businesses are the hardest hit, with people struggling to pay their mortgages and blaming Erdogan for failing to maintain fiscal health.

The Kurdish vote is a deciding factor

The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party could play a crucial role, strong enough to tip the scales and topple the president, according to reports. With opinion polls showing a finely tuned balance between Erdogan’s ruling alliance and the opposition, the HDP could emerge as the kingmaker who could tip electoral fortunes one way or the other.

“We are facing a turning point that will shape the future of Turkey and (its) society. To uphold our historic responsibility against one-man rule, we will not field a presidential candidate in the May 14 elections,” the HDP said in a statement, a move that could give Erdogan’s rivals an edge. .

“Step by step, Turkey moved towards an authoritarian regime. If Erdogan wins this election, Turkey will have moved to a new type of dictatorship. Erdogan managed to stay in power by dividing society… Unity of the opposition as it goes to the polls is not only important to eliminate this polarization but also to win the elections,” said the former leader of the HDP, Selahattin Demirtas.

Although the HDP has not officially stated whether it will put its weight behind opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, political analysts see supporters of the pro-Kurdish party as a crucial swing vote that may give the incumbent leader a lifeline. rescue to cling to the presidential chair. .

Is Oppn Chink In Armor itself its candidate?

Although Turkey is set to witness a pinch contest between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-origin AK party and secular National Alliance six-party candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, all eligible parties under various alliances are revamping to build support and expand their reach on the eve of the country’s historic election.

Harshly criticized for his handling of relief after the deadly earthquake, taking an autocratic approach to dealing with the economic fallout, President Erdogan has also been widely praised for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, playing a pivotal role as a mediator , and there is still a significant part of the population that thinks that Erdogan is the best person to lead Turkey.

Moreover, the “Table of Six”, as the opposition calls it, is an awkward coalition of six parties with a common promise to undo Erdogan’s one-man rule and restore the parliamentary system. However, the opposition’s biggest drawback might be their candidate himself.

The fact that Kilicdaroglu lost more than once to Erdogan in the elections has low ratings in conservative sections of society and is not seen as a “young, dynamic and charismatic” leader, could possibly turn the tide in favor of Erdogan and put it in place. with a chance of getting a win from behind.