PM Modi launches rail projects and methanol plant





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Assam is on the verge of becoming an “A1 state” and the day is not far when people will say “A for Assam”. The prime minister made the remarks while attending a Bihu mega show at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. “I remember when I came here during the Assembly elections, I said that the day is not far when people will say ‘A for Assam’ in saying. Assam staged “Bihu’s Biggest Show” in one venue, bringing the traditional dance form to the world stage, with a record of over 11,000 dancers and drummers participating in the event. Participating in the mega scheme, PM Modi described his experience as “unforgettable”. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi recites a few lines from the song “Biswa Bijoy Naujawan” at Mega Bihu program in Guwahati, Assam. pic.twitter.com/55kHLLVomx — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023 Prime Minister Modi has also rolled out a series of railway projects in the northeast, besides commissioning a methanol plant and laying the foundation stone for a bridge over the Brahmaputra. “Today Assam and the North East were given the gift of AIIMS Guwahati and three new medical colleges. Today, several projects related to North East rail connectivity were also launched” , did he declare. The new railway projects inaugurated by PM Modi are the Digaru-Lumding and Gauripur-Abhayapuri sections, doubling the tracks between New Bongaigaon and Dhup Dhara. Electrification of Raninagar-Jalpaiguri-Guwahati, Senchoa-Silghat and Senchoa-Mairabari sections has also been initiated. The total cost of these projects is Rs 7,300 crore. PM Modi has also virtually commissioned a methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh by Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day (TPD), built with an investment of Rs 1,709 crore. He also initiated a beautification work of ‘Rang Ghar’, an amphitheater built by King Ahom Pramatta Singha in the 18th century.

