Biden Administration Announces Extensive Effort Targeting Production and Distribution of Illicit Fentanyl | National

The Biden administration on Friday announced a major series of actions designed to target those involved in the deadly influx of illegal fentanyl into the United States from Mexico and chemicals supplied by China.

The actions include criminal charges announced by the Department of Justice against more than two dozen defendants for their alleged involvement in the global production of fentanyl, Treasury Department sanctions targeting individuals and companies linked to development and the sale of precursor chemicals used in illicit fentanyl; and the State Department’s awarding of rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of 27 people, including high-level members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Today, the United States is taking important and historic steps to disrupt the synthetic drug trade, representing a major contribution to a government-wide effort to save lives and seek justice and accountability” , National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement. calling the illicit drug trade a “threat to our public health and safety, our national security and our economy.”

U.S. overdose deaths slow but still close record levels. Synthetic opioids, primarily involving fentanyl, are the main contributor to overdose deaths in the United States, with an overall increase of almost 7.5 times between 2015 and 2021, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And overdoses and poisonings are the third leading cause of death for children and adolescents aged 19 and under.

The Justice Department on Friday announced charges against more than two dozen defendants, including three sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a sprawling fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges at a news conference in Washington, alongside Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram and other top federal prosecutors.

Indictments against leaders of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa Cartel have not been sealed, including against Guzman’s sons, known as Chapitos, or little Chapos.

Charges of fentanyl trafficking, weapons and money laundering in three indictments involved a total of 28 defendants: 23 of them are based in Mexico, four in China and one in Guatemala.

Charges have been brought against alleged chemical suppliers, lab managers, fentanyl traffickers, financiers and arms dealers. Among those charged are Chinese citizens accused of supplying precursor chemicals needed to manufacture fentanyl.

During Friday’s press conference, Milgram detailed the alleged violence and brutality of the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal enterprise it says has made billions in drug trafficking.

“Death and destruction are at the heart of their criminal operation,” Milgram said. “To dominate the federal supply chain, the Chapitos kill, kidnap, and torture anyone who gets in their way.”

“In Mexico they fed their enemies alive with tigers,” Milgram said, “electrocuted them, drowned them in water, and shot them at close range with a 50-caliber machine gun.”

Milgram also said that El Chapo’s sons “inherited a global drug empire and made it more ruthless, more violent, more deadly.”

“And they used it to spread a new poison, fentanyl,” she said, adding that “most of the fentanyl in the United States comes from the Sinaloa Cartel.”

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the Justice Department and federal agencies must expand their efforts to fight cartels and drug trafficking to “cyberspace,” especially social media apps used by dealers to sell and buy drugs.

“Thousands of Americans, including children, are dying from fentanyl marketed and distributed on social media,” Monaco said, adding that Justice Department officials met with several social media companies last week about what they can do to stop drug trafficking on their platforms.

The US State Department also announced on Friday that it was offering offers ranging from $1 million to $10 million “for information leading to the arrest or conviction of 27 people,” including Chapitos linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

A senior administration official in a call with reporters Friday called the reward offers “unprecedented.”

“These targets are trafficking fentanyl from around the world, including Mexico, (China) and Guatemala. These reward offers are part of a government-wide attempt to stop fentanyl trafficking. illicit and its precursor,” they added.

As part of Friday’s sweeping administrative efforts, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two companies and five individuals for their roles in supplying Chinese precursor chemicals “to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl destined for American markets.

Chinese companies are among the top producers of precursor chemicals — many of which also have legitimate purposes — that are used to produce the deadly drug that has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

The administration’s latest drug enforcement measures follow other federal efforts to tackle overdoses.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration said that the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl combined with xylazine – an animal tranquilizer increasingly used in illicit drugs – is an “emerging threat” facing the United States due to its role in the current opioid crisis.

And at the end of Marchthe United States Food and Drug Administration has first approved an over-the-counter version of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.

This story and title have been updated with additional developments.

