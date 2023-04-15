FPKS vice president asks president Jokowi to hand over Minerba sector





Jakarta (04/15) – To optimize the economic value of the national natural resources, DPR RI Commission VII Member, Mulyanto has asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to intervene to repair the minerba sector. Jokowi must not allow this sector to be neglected and not exploited optimally for too long. Mulyanto said the problems in this sector were very acute and worrying. Even though the potential for government revenue is very high due to the gigantic economic size of this sector. “State Non-Tax Revenue (PNBP) for 2021 alone stands at IDR 75 trillion, while PNBP for 2022 soared to IDR 183 trillion. This is what keeps our state budget in surplus, especially when commodity prices are high. Even though these state revenues have not been maximized,” Mulyanto explained. The vice-president of the FPKS DPR RI notes that there are many cases around this sector. The tukin corruption case at the Directorate General of Minerals and Coal, for example, has spread everywhere. “From the alleged leakage of inspection documents by the KPK president to the allegations of corruption of the PNBP related to mining activity”, he concluded. Meanwhile, Mulyanto continued, illegal mining cases large and small, backed by the authorities, are still rampant. “The PETI task force has not been formed, let alone the formation of the Director General of Law and Law. In fact, it is suspected that there was ‘star wars’ in these cases,” he said. Apart from this, Mulyanto said, there might be cases of alleged leaks of KPK inspection documents at the General Directorate of Minerals and Coal, having links to these cases. “Not to mention the problem of mineral downstream from nickel, bauxite and copper, which is half-hearted. Overseas blocked by the WTO. While at the national level, it has been rejected by Freeport,” he said. In the midst of these continuing problems, he added, the director general of minerals and coal did not exist, as he was also the governor of the PLT of Babel, while the director general of the PLT was even sued by the Tukin corruption case. “It’s heavy. A series of multilevel problems surrounded our minerba sector, while the bureaucracy was in disarray,” Mulyanto explained. Therefore, Mulyanto urged Jokowi to intervene immediately to fix the minerals and coal sector. Do not let the Director General of Minerals and Coal continue to simultaneously serve as the PLT Governor of Babel because virtually his job is neglected. He said the Director General of Minerals and Coal needed a permanent manager.

