Imran fights for control of nuclear Pakistan (WSJ)
NEW YORK: One of the world’s most important political dramas is unfolding largely unnoticed in America. The stability of Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 230 million people, hinges on a duel between the country’s most popular politician and the head of its most powerful institution. Can army chief General Asim Munir prevent former prime minister Imran Khan from regaining power?
According to a Wall Street Journal; American newspaper, Mr. Khan is loved in Pakistan. He led a recent Gallup Pakistan poll with 61% approval, 25 points ahead of his two closest rivals. Yet his recklessness, impractical ideas and weak administrative skills risk unraveling a nation reeling from floods, terrorism and impending bankruptcy.
The determination of the 70-year-old former prime ministers to stage a comeback a year after Parliament ousted him from office also poses a dilemma for Washington. Mr Khan’s authoritarian streak, his sympathy for radical Islam and his hostility towards America put him in the mold of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A second Khan government would likely aggravate the country’s domestic problems and erode its relationship with the United States.
Mr. Khan has a real chance of coming back. He has real political strengths, including a reputation for probity, an ability to rouse both the masses and the middle class, and a tenacity that has transformed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, from a man- orchestra as a political leader of the country. to party.
At the heart of Mr Khans’ populist appeal is a reputation for leadership earned on the cricket pitch. For more than two decades, Mr. Khan has held a position at the pinnacle of the sport. In 1992, he led a ragtag team of underdogs to Pakistan’s greatest sporting achievement, a World Cup victory in Australia. As Mr Khans supporters see, the charismatic leadership skills that transformed the national cricket team could also transform the nation.
Mr. Khan also offers a story of religious redemption. As a young playboy, he frequented London nightclubs and posed for photos in a bathrobe in a bachelor pad adorned with posters of tigers. His critics view his pious turn and frequent criticism of Western cultures as hypocrisy. But in a deeply religious nation, public transformation plays out well. In the eyes of his fans, Mr Khan was educated at Oxford and once married to British heiress Jemima Goldsmith could easily have lived a comfortable life in the West. Instead, he chose the misery of Pakistan, where he built a top-notch cancer hospital in memory of his mother and launched the PTI in 1996 to fight corruption in public life.
Imagine if Michael Jordan was also America’s most famous philanthropist and became president after founding a new party, PTI lawyer Taimur Malik said in a phone interview from Lahore. That’s what Pakistanis think of Imran Khan.
Mr Khans’ party finished second in the 2013 election in terms of the vote split and eventually won in 2018 with the help of the military, which allegedly harassed Mr Khans’ opponents and helped him cobble together a coalition. But three years into his term, Mr Khan fell out with then-army chief General Qamar Bajwa over the appointment of a new general to head Inter-Services Intelligence. of the army, which has long meddled in domestic politics. A few months later, Mr Khan’s government collapsed in a vote of no confidence.
The military has ruled Pakistan directly for almost half of the nations in its 75 years of existence and indirectly for most of the others. Usually a politician who falls out of favor ends up dead or in exile. Mr Khan claims without evidence that senior generals and ruling party leaders were behind a failed assassination attempt in November. The army and accused politicians deny the accusation, but instead of stepping aside, Mr Khan has fought the battle against the new army chief, General Munir.
In January, Mr Khan ordered his parties in the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to step down, apparently in a bid to force a snap national election. Mr Khan lambasted the army chief in interviews with foreign journalists, and his supporters flooded social media with attacks on the army. In about a year, Pakistan went from a country where even the most experienced journalists carefully chose their words about the military to one where PTI supporters openly defamed a serving army leader.
Mr Khan’s popularity has helped him rewrite the rules of Pakistani politics and, unlike former leaders ousted by the military, he appears to have the backing of serving and retired officers. Moreover, the courts protected Mr. Khan by preventing the government from arresting him on a battery of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism. He denies all the charges against him.
But Mr Khan’s tightrope approach bolsters the argument that he is too reckless to be handed power again. With an election likely by October, for the army chief, the dilemma couldn’t be more difficult. As an old Pakistani saying goes, there is only one grave but two candidates, says Uzair Younus, an expert from the Atlantic Council Pakistan in a telephone interview. Imran Khan assured that it would be him or Munir who would lead Pakistan.
