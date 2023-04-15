(April 15): Rishi Sunak plans to cut unpopular UK inheritance taxes ahead of the next general election, people familiar with the matter have said, a move senior Tories believe will give his ruling party a boost major boost as he tries to overcome a double digit deficit in the opinion polls.

Sunak was keen on the idea privately when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson, and although the economic situation has since changed dramatically, a pre-election giveaway remains a live option. That’s according to two current ministers who also served under Johnson, speaking on condition of anonymity because the policy proposals are not yet public.

With a national vote expected by January 2025 but likely sooner, Sunak is under increasing pressure from his party to reduce a tax burden that has reached a post-war high despite him qualifying for many times from low-tax conservative. Conservatives fear a backlash as voters suffer a record cut in living standards.

Bloomberg previously reported that Sunak is planning pre-election tax cuts, possibly including income tax, if inflation drops below 3% this year. Sunak told the ConservativeHome website this week that he wants to cut taxes, but only once he gets inflation north of 10% under control and borrowing.

Asked about an inheritance tax cut, a government spokesman declined to comment on future tax policy, saying Sunak’s priority was to reduce inflation. Another official said it was too early to comment because work on Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunts’ budget statement, expected in the fall, has yet to begin.

Still, there’s a clear reason for Sunak to do so. Inheritance tax revenues are skewed in favor of wealthier households in the conservative southern stronghold of England, so reducing what some describe as inheritance tax could help shore up the base. Stopping this so-called demographic blue wall, usually of the middle class or wealthy homeowners, some of whom consider themselves asset-rich but cash-poor, voting for the centrist Liberal Democrats is a key priority for the Conservatives.

It could also drive a wedge between the Tories and the poll-leading opposition Labor Party, which are unlikely to match a tax cut that some supporters will see as regressive and benefiting the wealthiest Britons. A similar political dynamic unfolded when Hunt scrapped the lifetime allowance on pension contributions, which Labor criticized as a concession to the wealthy.

Still, polls suggest a cut would be widely popular. According to an October YouGov survey commissioned by law firm Kingsley Napley, 63% of respondents said they supported raising the threshold to 325,000 (US$405,000 or RM1.78 million). at which tax begins to be paid, a number which has risen to 77% among the Conservatives. voters. Some 48% of Britons would support abolishing the tax altogether, the data shows.

The tax cut could be a game-changer as the Tories try to pare Labour’s lead, said one of the ministers, who wants Sunak to announce it at the Tory parties’ annual conference in October.

One option being considered is to reduce the overall rate by 40%, said a person familiar with the matter. Another would be to increase the threshold at which tax begins to be paid, the so-called zero-rate, or raise the additional 175,000 zero-rate residence bracket that applies to properties passed on to direct descendants. No decision has been made, the person said.

There is growing feverish speculation about when Sunak will call an election. Hunt hinted in an interview with Bloomberg TV this week that improving economic data could pave the way for a spring 2024 poll, while The temperature newspaper reported that Sunak was eyeing the drop next year.

It has made Tory MPs worried about tax cuts, even as Sunak and Hunt say they need to fix public finances and tell the party voters will reward a sensible approach. In this sense, reducing inheritance tax would do the trick. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the levy is expected to apply to 39,000 deaths this year, or 5.8% of the projected total. This would bring just over 7 billion to the Treasury, or just under 1% of all tax revenue.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Tories have promised to cut inheritance tax ahead of an election campaign. In 2015, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne told voters he would exempt family homes worth up to £1million from the tax. In 2007, when the Tories were in opposition, Osborne promised that only millionaires would pay the tax.

The Tories blamed their Liberal Democrat coalition partners for preventing the Osbornes Plan when they came to power in 2010. After the 2015 general election, the Tories introduced the zero-rate home band. Osborne left office after the Brexit vote the following year.

Sunak has long indicated that he believes more cuts are needed. In the Tory leadership race he lost to Liz Truss last summer, he said he was attacking inheritance tax as supporting someone’s aspiration.

If they want to build something and leave it to their families, that’s an entirely conservative instinct and a government I’m privileged to lead would really want to support that instinct, he said.