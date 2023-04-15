Politics
Brazilian Lula meets Xi in China as they seek path to peace in Ukraine
President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil met with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday and the two leaders said in a joint statement that negotiation was the only viable way out of the crisis in Ukraine. .
In the statement, they avoided the words invasion or war and gave few details on how to bring Russia or Ukraine to the table after more than a year of war. Meanwhile, Lula on Friday called for respect for China’s territorial integrity with Taiwan, a stance similar to that French President Emmanuel Macron took last weekend after meeting Ms. Xi in China.
The joint statement underscored the delicate lines that China and Brazil have tried to draw on the war in Ukraine: each has refused to explicitly take sides, called for peace talks and preserved business ties with Russia. Beijing, in particular, has aligned itself with Moscow to counter US influence abroad and what Mr. Xi calls a US campaign to prevent the rise of China.
The cautious positioning of Mr. Xi and Mr. Lula comes against the backdrop of Beijing’s worsening relations with Washington on a range of issues, and as China wages a diplomatic campaign to elevate its stature and diminish that of United States in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
US officials and some European officials have criticized China’s 12-point statement of issues that should be considered in a peace deal, as China has not suggested that Russian forces should withdraw from Ukrainian territory occupied under any agreement.
There have been no known peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in the past 12 months, and each side has ruled out a ceasefire based on current battlefield conditions. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin sign a law that aims to create a system of electronic notice drafts and make it harder to avoid a draft.
In contrast to its lack of detail on Ukraine, the joint statement by Brazil and China was straightforward on China’s territorial integrity, which was defined to include Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy over which mainland China claims sovereignty. sovereignty.
The Chinese side expressed great satisfaction in this regard, the relevant passage of the statement concluded.
Although the United States and Europe have urged many countries to support Ukraine, when it comes to Taiwan, Mr. Lula is not under the same pressure as Mr. Macron to align France with its allies. After his statements on the island unsettled US and European officials, Mr Macron brought them back and said France supported the status quo.
Mr. Lulas’ official visit to Beijing began Friday in Tiananmen Square, in the heart of Beijing, where Chinese state media showed him side by side with Mr. Xi in front of the Great Hall of the People, as Chinese soldiers marched past them with fixed bayonets.
Upon entering the Great Hall on Friday afternoon, Lula said he wanted relations between the two countries to transcend trade, according to A liberation of Mr. Lulas’s left-wing party, the Workers’ Party.
No one will prevent Brazil from improving its relations with China, he said.
Mr. Lula visited Shanghai and then Beijing this week with powerful inducements to meet China’s interests. In recent weeks, the Brazilian leader has suggested that China be part of a global effort to engage in peace talks, arguing that countries not directly involved in the conflict are better placed to mediate negotiations.
Brazil as a country is increasingly in tune with the Chinese narrative, said Moritz Rudolf, China foreign policy scholar at Yale Law School.
China has not condemned the Russian invasion and Mr. Xi remains closely aligned with Mr. Putin, who visited Moscow last month. Chinese officials say Beijing is not on Moscow’s side in the war and will not send weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, but Chinese state media has repeated the Kremlin claims blaming NATO for starting the conflict.
China, meanwhile, has continued high-level meetings with Russian officials beyond Xi’s trip to Moscow. Its National Defense Ministry announced on Friday that the country’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Moscow on Sunday for a four-day trip.
Brazil has criticized Russia’s invasion in carefully worded statements, but its position is complicated by its dependence on Russia for around a quarter of its fertilizer imports, which are crucial for the huge industry. agriculture in Brazil. Mr Lula also suggested that the Ukrainian President and NATO share some blame for the war, and he resisted calls to send arms to Ukraine.
Recently leaked Pentagon documents suggest that Ukraine is increasingly desperate for weapons to hold back Russian troops, and in particular needs the kind of air defenses that Brazil can provide. European nations have decided to send more advanced weapons, the German government on Thursday approved a Polish request to export five MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. But with Western stocks dwindling, Ukraine and its allies have pressured some countries that have avoided getting involved to send aid.
Colombia and Argentina, which like Brazil are ruled by leftists, have refused to send arms to Ukraine, their leaders arguing they will not take sides in the war.
But some of the leaked US intelligence documents indicate that Ecuador’s right-wing government has in recent months considered sending Soviet-designed MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine, a move backed by the US.
Ecuador would have been the first country in Latin America to send weapons to Ukraine, according to the documents. The documents did not clearly indicate whether Ecuador had followed up. The potential transfer was first reported by Ecuadorian media in January.
The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied any negotiations with Ukraine, saying in a statement that a donation of military goods and supplies is not mentioned in Ecuadorian law, so an operation of these characteristics would be impossible.
Mr. Lula presented the idea of a peace group formed by these countries and recently told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would discuss the idea with Mr. Xi, making Mr. Lula the latest in a series of leaders offering a vision for possible negotiations.
Brazil is Russia’s largest fertilizer buyer, buying about $1.9 billion worth of chemicals from Russia in 2019, though Russia’s fertilizer industry is still dwarfed by its oil and gas exports . Although its energy business with Europe has declined under Western sanctions, Russia has increased its trade on this front with countries like China and India, which has compensated for shortcomings in Russia’s energy business.
Mr. Lulas’s visit to China is part of an effort to mend relations that had suffered under former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Sharing with Mr. Xi his thoughts on a potential path to peace for Ukraine has put Brazil back in the geopolitical conversation after the departure of the controversial and isolationist administration of Mr. Bolsonaro.
The report was provided by Jack Nicas, André Spigariol, Genevieve Glatsky, Julie Turkewitz And Christopher F. Schuetze.
