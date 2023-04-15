Brazilian Lula meets Xi in China as they seek path to peace in Ukraine

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil met with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday and the two leaders said in a joint statement that negotiation was the only viable way out of the crisis in Ukraine. .

In the statement, they avoided the words invasion or war and gave few details on how to bring Russia or Ukraine to the table after more than a year of war. Meanwhile, Lula on Friday called for respect for China’s territorial integrity with Taiwan, a stance similar to that French President Emmanuel Macron took last weekend after meeting Ms. Xi in China.

The joint statement underscored the delicate lines that China and Brazil have tried to draw on the war in Ukraine: each has refused to explicitly take sides, called for peace talks and preserved business ties with Russia. Beijing, in particular, has aligned itself with Moscow to counter US influence abroad and what Mr. Xi calls a US campaign to prevent the rise of China.

The cautious positioning of Mr. Xi and Mr. Lula comes against the backdrop of Beijing’s worsening relations with Washington on a range of issues, and as China wages a diplomatic campaign to elevate its stature and diminish that of United States in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.