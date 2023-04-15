In China, Lula seeks help to rebuild Brazilian industry

Comment this story Comment

BEIJING Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva’s trip to Beijing made clear that he counts on China to help reinvigorate the struggling industrial sector of South American countries, including taking over from outgoing US companies. After Lula met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters the nations were considering a leap forward in relations.

President Lula wants a policy of reindustrialization. The visit poses a new challenge for Brazil: to attract direct investment from China, Haddad said. He added that Brazil also wanted strong ties with the United States, but noted with regret that some American companies had recently made the decision to leave Brazil.

Industrial policy is dear to Lula, a former metallurgist turned trade unionist. Decades later, he launched his candidacy for a third presidential term in the suburbs of Sao Paulo in front of an automobile factory. This region and the country produce less and less manufactured goods.

Brazil’s National Institute of Statistics said in July 2022 that Brazil had lost 1 million industrial jobs over the previous decade, a drop of 11.6%. The institute said in 2021 that the country’s industrial sector accounted for 18.9% of Brazil’s GDP, up from 38% three decades earlier.

Speaking to reporters before leaving China, Lula said on Saturday morning that Brazil’s relationship with the Asian giant goes beyond this phase of exporting raw materials. He added that he visited the headquarters of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei because he needed to promote a digital revolution in his South American country.

Over the years, Brazil has become a major exporter of raw materials, and China has consumed them voraciously. China overtook the United States as Brazil’s largest export market in 2009 and purchases tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton and crude oil.

The Asian giant and the Latin American powerhouse have had a somewhat frosty relationship for the past four years when far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro has held the presidency in Brasilia. Even some Bolsonaros supporters in the agribusiness sector have criticized the explosions that have upset China.

On Thursday, Lula met with the CEO of Chinese automaker BYD, which produces electric buses and is in talks to start operations at a plant in the Brazilian state of Bahia, Lula’s office said. Former owner Ford Motor Co. announced in 2021 that he was closing the factory, with two others in Brazil.

Brazil is already the biggest recipient of Chinese investment in Latin America, according to Chinese state media. And Lula doesn’t just want more investment; it also seeks partnerships that challenge the hegemony of Western-dominated economic and geopolitical institutions, including diplomacy over the war in Ukraine.

Lulas’ visit included the Thursday swearing in of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the China-backed New Development Bank, which finances infrastructure projects in Brazil and elsewhere in the developing world.

The bank presents itself as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which often impose lending conditions that developing countries criticize as punitive.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Lula criticized both the IMF and the US dollar’s dominance in international trade, hailing an agreement between Brazil and China to use the Chinese yuan in their bilateral trade.

Lula and Xi have overseen the signing of agreements in 15 areas, ranging from agriculture to aeronautics, which underlined the improvement in relations since Lula took power in January.

As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Brazil share many common interests, Xi said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China … considers relations a high priority on its diplomatic agenda, he said.

Charles Tang, who chairs the Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce, told The Associated Press that he expects several new deals for Chinese infrastructure investment after the trip.

China tends to put money into it, as it has in Africa. China has plenty of reserves for investment and it can take the current risks in Brazil, Tang said by phone.

The trip was Lulas’ third visit to China, but the first with Xi as president. On Friday, the two leaders met for three hours much longer than expected.

The length of the meeting speaks for itself, Brazilian Ambassador Marcos Galvo told a late-night press conference.

Xi had welcomed Lula with full military honours, including a 21-gun salute, at the Great Hall of the People adjacent to Tiananmen Square in the heart of the Chinese capital. The two leaders walked to the sound of the Brazilian song Novo Tempo or New Time in English.

The Brazilian leader is seeking to rebuild ties with China after a turbulent relationship under Bolsonaro, who showed little interest in foreign travel.

On Friday, a son of the former president, Senator Flvio Bolsonaro, criticized Lula for getting closer to China.

The only thing missing is to wage a direct war against the United States… Lula is walking a dangerous path alongside dictatorships and enemies of democracy, such as Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, has declared the young Bolsonaro on social networks.

In February, Lula traveled to washington, where he and US President Joe Biden stressed the importance of defending democracy and preserving the Amazon rainforest. The trip, however, did not produce the hoped-for financial commitment for Brazil’s Amazon Fund.

The Lula-Xi talks touched on the conflict in Ukraine, with leaders agreeing on the need for a negotiated settlement, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

A key part of Lulas’ outreach abroad is his proposal that Brazil and other developing countries, including China, broker peace. However, his suggestion that Ukraine cede Crimea has angered kyiv and its closest supporters, namely the United States and Europe.

Lula said on Saturday morning that China and the United States have an important role in the discussion on Ukraine, but added: “It is necessary for the United States to stop stimulating war and talk about peace.

One of about 50 classified documents leaked on the Discord platform that were viewed by the AP indicated that in late February the Russian Foreign Ministry supported Lulas’ plan to create a club of supposedly impartial mediators, for he would cast off the aggressor from the West. victim paradigm. The article cited electronic surveillance as the source.

China also sought to play a role in ending the conflict, albeit in a way very favorable to Moscow. He refused to condemn the invasion, criticized economic sanctions against Russia and accused the United States and NATO of provoking the conflict.

Lulas’ trip to China marks a significant contrast to the low-key visit to Washington and provides leverage against Europe, said university political scientist and Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank Oliver Stuenkel.

This approach with China might actually encourage the Europeans to strike a deal with Brazil, so they don’t lose even more market share to China in South America, Stuenkel said.