No hope at the coronation I was not invited, although I am a (fifth) cousin of the queen
Members of the House of Lords are not the only ones disappointed to have missed an invitation to the coronation. A subscription to Ancestry.co.uk produced the startling news that I am the Queen Consort’s fifth cousin by the Queen’s father Bruce Middleton Hope Shand.
But sadly there was no room for me on the Abbey pews next month when the invitations went out. The Cabinet Office told me that my relationship was not considered a crowning claim.
Perhaps that’s not surprising, considering people have an average of 17,300 fifth cousins, according to the International Society for Genetic Genealogy.
The Palace clearly believed that the King did not need more Hopes at his Coronation. That’s a shame.
Waiting for BoJos honors
The Easter holidays have been and gone with no sign of Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list.
Word is that its publication has now been pushed back to June, after next month Coronation, which will generate its own list of people for the king to thank.
There is some unease about a proposed peerage for elders Daily mail editor Paul Dacre due to legal action against the media group. The wait continues.
And you, Wragg?
There is a new all-party parliamentary group to celebrate William Shakespeare. Tory MPs William Wragg and Gary Sambrook are the group’s new vice-chairs. The MPs are well used to Shakespearean drama, intrigue and backstabbing, as they are both also officers of the Conservative Party’s 1922 backbench committee, which will mark its centenary next week. And you, Wragg?
cs wife problem
Good to see GCHQ naming its first female director, Anne Keast-Butler. MI5 has already had two female chief executives. Nothing yet at MI6.
No wonder Richard Moore, the current head of the secret intelligence service, promised to do something about it in a Twitter post nearly a fortnight ago: I will help forge equality for women by working for ensure that I am the last C selected from an all-male shortlist. .
You better keep going, C!
Claires Hollywood hellraiser
Ancient Brookside Actress Claire Sweeney befriended Hollywood hellfire Richard Harris when he starred in the Harry Potter movies. The couple met at the Coal Hole pub next to the Savoy Hotel, where Harris stayed.
My mother was obsessed with him. He was her crush. And I told her let’s call my mother, she says White Wine Question Time podcast.
I phoned my mom, and she said, I’m watching The law projectcan you call back?
I said, Mom, I had Richard Harris on the phone. She said get out! Your father is watching The law project. If I hide behind the couch, I’ll take the call.
The Queen’s Corgis
The Duchess of York helps Queen’s late corgis Muick and Sandy come to terms with the loss of their mistress by continuing Her Majesty’s rituals. Dogs are allowed to watch the race, although Muick finds it very odd that it’s not allowed on every couch, Fergie says.
Fergie continued the custom of breaking cookies to summon corgis. It was their little ritual. And they were very gentle with her little hands. They didn’t rip off, she said.
I always think that when they bark for nothing and there aren’t any squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the queen is passing.
Sally’s hot seat
Sally Magnusson, the daughter of fire Brain quizmaster Magnus Magnusson, revealed the fate of the famous black chair in which guests sat to answer their questions.
She says Magazine Saga she inherited it when her father died in 2007. It occupies a prominent place in the hall of our farmhouse near Glasgow, where everyone asks if they can sit in it and take a selfie.
Magnuss Ive’s famous catchphrase began, so ill finish followed her as a teenager. As soon as someone heard my name, they pronounced it.
