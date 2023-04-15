Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Kerala’s first Vande Bharat service in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25





Vande Bharat Express | Photo credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kerala’s first Vande Bharat semi-fast train service at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station on April 25. The BJP is also planning a high-decibel roadshow for Mr Modi in Kochi on April 24, where he is also due to attend a party-sponsored interaction with young people. Read also |Overwhelming response to the Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat express two trains The Vande Bharat has 16 modern cars. Kerala is likely to get two such modern trains to ensure uninterrupted service and eliminate the need for fast turnarounds, The railway authorities will carry out test runs on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur section on April 22. The increase in lanes and the modernization of the signaling system for the new service are nearing completion. Considering the winding and undulating nature of Kerala’s railway tracks, Vande Bharat is likely to limit his top speed to 110 km/h. The railways said the train could travel up to 180 km per hour. Harnessing Vande Bharat’s Momentum The BJP positions the Vande Bharat service as the Center’s emphatic response to the ambitious but unsuccessful Silverline (K-Rail) semi-high-speed project of the Left Democratic Front governments. PK Krishnadas, a national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chairman of the Indian Railways Passenger Amenities Committee, hailed the development as a Vishu gift for Mr Modi’s Keralites. BJP workers gathered in force at Olavakode railway station in Palakkad district to greet the train as it entered Kerala from Tamil Nadu. The party is planning similar receptions at other stations in the state as the train travels from Olavakode to Veli station in Thiruvananthapuram. Eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha Poll The BJP is calculating that the Vande Bharat will give it an early bird advantage in the Keralas 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. The BJP also hopes to capitalize on the popularity of Mr Modis, which it says far exceeds the public standing of the parties in Kerala. BJP State Chairman K. Surendran said the development silenced criticism that the Center ignored Keralas railway development. He said Mr Modis’ leadership would unify voters around a more positive vision for Kerala’s future. The Vande Bharat flag closely follows the BJP’s attempt to court minority votes in Kerala. BJP leaders will welcome parishioners and clergy to their homes and offices on Vishu Day. The outreach is a follow-up to the BJP’s Easter Day tactic of calling out Church leaders. BJP leaders will also participate in Ramzan-related community events later in the month.

