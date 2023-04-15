Two years after its first flight, the Ingenuity helicopter goes 50 on Mars | News

The Ingenuity helicopter has just passed a major milestone on Mars. The small helicopter successfully completed its 50th record flight on Thursday, just days from the second anniversary of its first air trip.

Ingenuity first flew to Mars on April 19, 2021, reaching a height of 10 feet (3 meters) and hovering for about half a minute before touching down. This 39-second trip marked the first powered, controlled flight of a rotorcraft on another planet.

Since then, Ingenuity has exceeded all expectations, growing from a technology demonstration designed for five flights to an aerial scout for the Perseverance rover as it explores an ancient lake and river delta on Mars.

During its 50th flight, Ingenuity traveled over 1,057 feet (322.2 meters) in 145.7 seconds and reached a new altitude record of 59 feet (18 meters). The helicopter touched down near the 0.5-mile-wide (800-meter-wide) Belva crater.

“Just as the Wright Brothers continued their experiments long after that momentous day at Kitty Hawk in 1903, the Ingenuity team continues to pursue and learn from the first aircraft’s flight operations on another world,” said Lori. Glaze, director of the NASA Planetary Science Division, in a statement.

Since arriving on Mars with the Perseverance rover in February 2021, Ingenuity has flown for more than 89 minutes and 7.1 miles (11.6 kilometers). That’s no small feat given that much of the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter was built using off-the-shelf smartphone processors and cameras.

“When we first flew, we thought we would be incredibly lucky to complete five flights,” Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity Team Leader at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. “We have exceeded our planned cumulative flight time since the end of our technology demonstration by 1,250% and the planned distance flown by 2,214%.”

A risky journey

The journey hasn’t been easy, but Ingenuity has “proven to be very robust so far,” Tzanetos told CNN. The rotorcraft has faced many challenges since it first broke free from the belly of the Perseverance rover more than two years ago.

THE dangerous cold of the martian winter and its dust storms blocking the solar panels have passed, but the helicopter’s power supply still dips at night.

Each morning, the Perseverance rover’s helicopter base station searches for Ingenuity’s signal around the time the helicopter should “wake up”, waiting for a sign that its aerial scout is still working.

But Ingenuity’s solar panels, batteries and rotor system are sound. The helicopter “still performs fantastically,” Tzanetos said. “We look forward to continuing to push that envelope.”

Since the helicopter left the flat bottom of Jezero Crater and headed for the river delta in January, its flights have only become more difficult. Ingenuity flew over uncharted and rugged terrain with landing spots surrounded by potential hazards.

“We are no longer in Martian Kansas,” Josh Anderson, Ingenuity operations manager at JPL, said in a statement.

“We fly over the dried up remnants of an ancient river filled with sand dunes, rocks and boulders, and surrounded by hills that could welcome us for lunch. And although we recently updated the navigation software on board to help determine safe airfields, every flight is always a blank punch.”

The Ingenuity team is already planning its next series of flights because the helicopter must stay at the right distance to stay in contact with the fast rover, which can cover hundreds of meters in a single day.

“Ingenuity relies on Perseverance to act as a communications conduit between itself and the mission controllers here at JPL,” Anderson said. “If the rover moves too far or disappears behind a hill, we could lose communications. The rover team has a job to do and a schedule to meet, so it’s imperative that Ingenuity follow through and lead whenever possible.”

Look forward

The Perseverance rover is leaving an area that may contain hydrated silica, which could hold information about a warmer, wetter Martian past and any potential signs of life from billions of years ago. Next up is Mount Julian, a site that will give the rover a panoramic view of the Belva crater.

Ingenuity’s journey demonstrated just how useful airplanes can be in space missions, exploring places rovers can’t or helping chart a safe path to the next destination. The data from the small helicopter has also provided engineers with a treasure trove as they work on future Mars helicopters, including two that could play a role in helping return samples collected by Perseverance to Earth.

The helicopter team continues to closely monitor Ingenuity’s health as some of its components begin to show signs of wear.

“We’ve come so far and we want to go further,” Tzanetos said. “But we knew from the very beginning that our time on Mars was limited, and every operational day is a blessing. Whether Ingenuity’s mission ends tomorrow, next week, or months from now, that’s something no one cares about. can predict at the moment. What I can predict is that when it does, we’re going to have one hell of a party.”

