Connect with us

Politics

Two years after its first flight, the Ingenuity helicopter goes 50 on Mars | News

Two years after its first flight, the Ingenuity helicopter goes 50 on Mars | News

 


The Ingenuity helicopter has just passed a major milestone on Mars. The small helicopter successfully completed its 50th record flight on Thursday, just days from the second anniversary of its first air trip.

Ingenuity first flew to Mars on April 19, 2021, reaching a height of 10 feet (3 meters) and hovering for about half a minute before touching down. This 39-second trip marked the first powered, controlled flight of a rotorcraft on another planet.

Since then, Ingenuity has exceeded all expectations, growing from a technology demonstration designed for five flights to an aerial scout for the Perseverance rover as it explores an ancient lake and river delta on Mars.

During its 50th flight, Ingenuity traveled over 1,057 feet (322.2 meters) in 145.7 seconds and reached a new altitude record of 59 feet (18 meters). The helicopter touched down near the 0.5-mile-wide (800-meter-wide) Belva crater.

“Just as the Wright Brothers continued their experiments long after that momentous day at Kitty Hawk in 1903, the Ingenuity team continues to pursue and learn from the first aircraft’s flight operations on another world,” said Lori. Glaze, director of the NASA Planetary Science Division, in a statement.

Since arriving on Mars with the Perseverance rover in February 2021, Ingenuity has flown for more than 89 minutes and 7.1 miles (11.6 kilometers). That’s no small feat given that much of the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter was built using off-the-shelf smartphone processors and cameras.

“When we first flew, we thought we would be incredibly lucky to complete five flights,” Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity Team Leader at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. “We have exceeded our planned cumulative flight time since the end of our technology demonstration by 1,250% and the planned distance flown by 2,214%.”

A risky journey

The journey hasn’t been easy, but Ingenuity has “proven to be very robust so far,” Tzanetos told CNN. The rotorcraft has faced many challenges since it first broke free from the belly of the Perseverance rover more than two years ago.

THE dangerous cold of the martian winter and its dust storms blocking the solar panels have passed, but the helicopter’s power supply still dips at night.

Each morning, the Perseverance rover’s helicopter base station searches for Ingenuity’s signal around the time the helicopter should “wake up”, waiting for a sign that its aerial scout is still working.

But Ingenuity’s solar panels, batteries and rotor system are sound. The helicopter “still performs fantastically,” Tzanetos said. “We look forward to continuing to push that envelope.”

Since the helicopter left the flat bottom of Jezero Crater and headed for the river delta in January, its flights have only become more difficult. Ingenuity flew over uncharted and rugged terrain with landing spots surrounded by potential hazards.

“We are no longer in Martian Kansas,” Josh Anderson, Ingenuity operations manager at JPL, said in a statement.

“We fly over the dried up remnants of an ancient river filled with sand dunes, rocks and boulders, and surrounded by hills that could welcome us for lunch. And although we recently updated the navigation software on board to help determine safe airfields, every flight is always a blank punch.”

The Ingenuity team is already planning its next series of flights because the helicopter must stay at the right distance to stay in contact with the fast rover, which can cover hundreds of meters in a single day.

“Ingenuity relies on Perseverance to act as a communications conduit between itself and the mission controllers here at JPL,” Anderson said. “If the rover moves too far or disappears behind a hill, we could lose communications. The rover team has a job to do and a schedule to meet, so it’s imperative that Ingenuity follow through and lead whenever possible.”

Look forward

The Perseverance rover is leaving an area that may contain hydrated silica, which could hold information about a warmer, wetter Martian past and any potential signs of life from billions of years ago. Next up is Mount Julian, a site that will give the rover a panoramic view of the Belva crater.

Ingenuity’s journey demonstrated just how useful airplanes can be in space missions, exploring places rovers can’t or helping chart a safe path to the next destination. The data from the small helicopter has also provided engineers with a treasure trove as they work on future Mars helicopters, including two that could play a role in helping return samples collected by Perseverance to Earth.

The helicopter team continues to closely monitor Ingenuity’s health as some of its components begin to show signs of wear.

“We’ve come so far and we want to go further,” Tzanetos said. “But we knew from the very beginning that our time on Mars was limited, and every operational day is a blessing. Whether Ingenuity’s mission ends tomorrow, next week, or months from now, that’s something no one cares about. can predict at the moment. What I can predict is that when it does, we’re going to have one hell of a party.”

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.wsiltv.com/news/two-years-after-its-first-flight-ingenuity-helicopter-goes-for-50-on-mars/article_b1839514-8b60-53bd-bc66-f78c5cd17a2a.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: