PM Modi calls for people’s participation in the fight against climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from “discussion tables to dinner tables”, as he called for people’s participation and collective efforts in the fight against the climate change.

He also told a gathering of world leaders on Friday that when people realize that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.

“People around the world hear a lot about climate change. Many of them feel a lot of anxiety because they don’t know what they can do about it. They are constantly made to feel that only governments or global institutions have a role. If they learn that they too can contribute, their anxiety will turn into action,” Modi said at the World Bank-hosted conference “Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Address climate change “.

Quoting “Mission Life”, launched by him and the UN secretary-general last October, Modi said the program aims to democratize the fight against climate change.

“Climate change cannot be fought from the conference tables alone. It must be fought from the dinner tables in every home,” he told the conference, which is held on the sidelines of the annual spring meetings. the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement,” making every family and individual a part, and their choices can help the planet as well as provide scale and speed, a he declared.

Prime Minister Modi said when people realize that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment. Indian people have done a lot in this area, he said.

“Over the past few years, people-led efforts have improved the sex ratio in many parts of India. beaches or roads. They make sure that public places are free of litter, and it’s the people who have made the switch to LED bulbs a success. Nearly 370 million LED bulbs have been sold in India” , did he declare.

This saves nearly 39 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, the prime minister said.

Indian farmers ensure the coverage of nearly 7,00,000 hectares of agricultural land through micro-irrigation. He pointed out that fulfilling the mantra of every drop more harvest saved a huge amount of water.

“As part of Mission Life, our efforts fall into many areas, such as making local organizations eco-friendly, saving water, saving energy, reducing litter and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, embrace natural farming, promote millets,” Modi said.

These efforts will save more than 22 billion units of energy, save nine trillion liters of water, reduce waste by 375 million tons, recycle nearly one million tons of e-waste and generate about 170 million additional savings by 2030, he said.

“Additionally, it will help us reduce the waste of 15 billion tons of food,” Modi said, noting that global production of primary crops in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations , was about nine billion tons.

He said global institutions have an important role to play in encouraging countries around the world.

The World Bank Group seeks to increase climate finance from 26% to 35% as a share of total finance. The focus of this climate finance is usually on the conventional aspects, he noted.

The Prime Minister said adequate funding methods must be developed for behavioral initiatives, and a demonstration of World Bank support for behavioral initiatives such as Mission Life will have a multiplier effect.