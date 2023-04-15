Pulwama attack – Prime Minister Narendra Modi silenced me over lapses leading to Pulwama attack, says former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik





Satya Pal Malik, who was trusted by the Narendra Modi government to preside over Jammu and Kashmir as it grappled with fateful events, alleged in an interview that the prime minister silenced him by saying tum abhi chup rahowhen, as governor, he reported that blame for the Pulwama massacre lay with the Center’s own failings. In the interview with journalist Karan Thapar for Thread news portal posted on Friday evening, Malik also said that the prime minister does not dislike corruption very much and is misinformed.

Once the interview has been downloaded, The telegraph sought comments from the Prime Minister’s Office and other relevant ministries on Malik’s claims, but received no response until late Friday night. A rolling stone with an established record of jumping parties, Malik began his political career under Charan Singh in western Uttar Pradesh and made his way to the BJP through various Janata or socialist formations. He recently expressed a desire to campaign for Congress in 2024, but said he would not join any political party or run for office. Malik was appointed governor of Bihar by the Modi government in 2017 and transferred to Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. The Pulwama massacre took place in 2019. When the BJP returned to power in 2019, Malik was retained at this post and was in charge when Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and placed under a long internet blackout. When the state became a Union Territory, presided over by a Lieutenant Governor rather than a Governor, Malik was transferred to Raj Bhavan in Goa. In the interview, Malik talked about the CRPF convoy bombing in Pulwama in February 2019 which killed 40 jawans and was turned into an election issue by the BJP. The CRPF people asked for a plane to transport their people because such a convoy never goes by road. They asked the Interior Ministry which they refused to give. They only needed five planes, they didn’t receive planes, Malik said. Recounting the evening of February 14, 2019, he said the Prime Minister called him from outside Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. I told the PM (the) same night. It’s our fault. If we had given planes, this would not have happened. He told me, Tum abhi chup raho. I had already told a few channels. He said, Yeh sab mat bolo, yeh koi aur cheez hai. Let’s talk. (National Security Advisor Ajit) Doval also told me, Yeh sab mat boliye. Aap chup rahiye (Don’t say all that. Stay silent). I felt it was now up to Pakistan to move forward, toh chup rahiye.(I realized the blame was shifting to Pakistan, so “stay quiet”), Malik said. None of the connecting roads to the highway the convoy was traveling on had been blocked, he said, blaming the Union Home Ministry and the CRPF.

The former governor said: “It was 100% an intelligence failure.” The car (which rammed the convoy) loaded with around 300 kg of explosives had been driving through villages in the area for 10 to 12 days before the bombardment and was not detected, Malik said. While such a large amount of explosives could only have come from Pakistan, he said, these security breaches were to blame for the deaths. Malik said he was not informed in advance of the Modi government’s plan to strip the state of its special status, but he knew it was coming as it was on the agenda and had is under discussion. “Just a day before (the repeal of special status under Section 370) I received a call from the Home Secretary who said he was sending me a letter that I had to make go through the committee and send out by 11 a.m. the next day,” Malik said. Had he been consulted, he would have advised against downgrading Jammu and Kashmir to union territory, Malik said. He said he assumed it was done because the Center wanted the police under its control, fearing a revolt. “When I spoke to the Chief Secretary about the letter (from the Home Secretary) he said…they are going to storm into police stations, take up arms, the police are going to riot…. I said, ‘Don’t worry, I worked for six months. I’m sure even a dog won’t bark’…” he said. Malik said he found the prime minister “misinformed” during their Kashmir talks in 2018, when Modi had already spent four years in the top job. In the interview, Malik repeated allegations he had made earlier about corruption in an insurance deal and a power project he had blocked as governor. He named a business house, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister and an RSS leader in connection with his allegations. The RSS leader filed a defamation suit against Malik for these allegations. “I can safely say that the Prime Minister does not dislike corruption very much,” Malik said, adding that he was transferred from Goa, where he was governor, a week after complaining to Modi about allegations corruption there. However, the prime minister had backed him when he called off “shady” plans in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. Despite a recommendation for Z+ security and a house for him due to an alleged threat from Pakistan, he currently has only one security guard to protect him, Malik said. “The government wants to sell someonehe said when asked about the lack of security. “If only we worked honestly in Kashmir. We have never held fair elections there. We rigged the results…. Because of these tricks, we are not talking about trust. During his dissolution from the J&K Assembly in 2018, Malik challenged former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s claims that he denied him a hearing to demand the formation of the government. He defended himself saying: “I was not in contact with him (Modi). It was Id… There was no one to handle (the) fax or anything in my office…. I was in Delhi. I arrived at 4 o’clock. My chief secretary and our chief intelligence officer came and said there was a majority and if they send the letter then swear them in…. But what is the rule? Governments are not made on Twitter. Malik added: “I dissolved the Assembly after 8 p.m. She had all day. There are three flights from Srinagar to Jammu…. Farooq Abdullah Sahab’s party said: “We are going to Delhi and we will decide tomorrow.” Ghulam Nabi Azad did not say outright that he would support. Only Mehbooba said she had the majority. “There was a large-scale horse trade. She herself had complained and had demanded the imminent dissolution of the Assembly: “Our deputies are poached, we are under pressure”. Farooq himself used to complain…. If they were incompetent, I am not responsible…. Of course, she is lying. She never called me during that time,” he said. Malik, who as governor of Meghalaya had made statements criticizing the Center’s handling of the farmers’ movement, criticized bigoted remarks and dog whistling against Muslims by BJP ministers in the Center and in the states . The Adani-Hindenburg scandal could prove the Modi government’s Achilles’ heel if the opposition unites for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said. “It is (the Adani-Hindenburg scandal) is (an election issue). If they (the Modi government) do not improve, Adani (scandal) will finish them off. If the opposition gives a one-on-one contest, then they (the Modi government) cannot be saved…. He (PM) could not utter a single word in his defense (in Parliament),” Malik said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-silenced-me-on-lapses-leading-to-pulwama-attack-says-former-jk-governor-satya-pal-malik/cid/1929844 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related