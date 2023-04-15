Labor’s recent attack ads suggest the next election campaign could be the most toxic ever

//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?>

Martin Shipton

Politicians deserve to be held accountable for their policies, but was it a step too far to suggest, as Labor did, that Rishi Sunak doesn’t want adults convicted of child molestation to go in prison ?

Labors’ announcement was questionable on a number of grounds.

It was worded in a way that would give the provocative impression to some that the Prime Minister was opposed in principle to jailing all pedophiles – an implication for which there is no evidence.

It also suggests that Sunak shared collective responsibility with other Tory MPs for failing to introduce legislation making custodial sentences mandatory for such offenses in all circumstances – a view that runs counter to established opinion. long-standing that sentencing guidelines should not, on the whole, be determined. by politicians.

Furthermore, he ignores the fact that for five years Sir Keir Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions and that he himself played a role in sentencing policy.

Specifics aside, some politicians from the Labor and Conservative parties were worried about the personal nature of the attack.

Jimmy Savile

And yet the Tories are hardly in a position to cry foul, given that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

There have also been personalized attacks from conservative politicians against Starmer, alleging he is soft on illegal immigration.

Depressingly, it looks like the two main parties are stepping up rhetoric on dog whistle issues that appeal to voter bias rather than focusing on the difficult economic situation facing Britain in a political landscape where the cost of living rises, wages do not keep up with inflation and growth stagnates.

None of the main parties want to mention Brexit – the Conservatives because they have nothing of substance to boast about, despite getting Brexit done – their mantra in the last election – and Labor because the leadership of the party does not want to address an issue that is having a massively negative effect. impact on Britain’s ability to bounce back from Covid.

Instead of facing our problems with maturity and proposing real solutions such as a return to the European single market and the customs union, we can expect a succession of personal attacks aimed at undermining the main leaders of the parties.

Vicious

Ironically, a vicious election campaign can be expected despite the fact that on many issues Britain’s Conservative and Labor parties are closer to each other than they have been in years.

In the 2017 and 2019 general elections, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor offered a political platform that promised to move away from the austerity measures that had dominated economic management since the Tories came to power in 2010, initially with the backing of the liberal democrats.

In 2017, Labor’s overall vote was just 2.3% lower than the Conservatives, reflecting the popular appeal of policies that many saw as offering hope.

Politics then became dominated by the mechanics of Britain leaving the EU, while bitter divisions within the Labor Party gave right-wing newspapers and social media influencers an opportunity to portray Corbyn as a leader. unsuitable in the UK – a finding shared by many party members. himself, who in 2019 suffered his heaviest defeat since 1935.

Still, it looks like the next election, which is set to take place in 2024, may well be even more venomous in tone and content.

Dead end

A senior Welsh Tory source explained why: The outcome in 2019 was pretty clear long before the campaign itself.

People were tired of the deadlock in Parliament over Brexit and loved Boris Johnson’s simple promise to get Brexit done.

It was clear that a lot of Labor didn’t like Corbyn, so we had little to do to turn people away from him.

In the next election, it will be different. Well, go out there as a loser and try to stay in power.

It looks like the Labor Party will be launching vicious personal attacks on Rishi and so I think I might do the same.

He is likely to get very mean.

From Labors’ perspective, the danger is that Rishi Sunak could successfully position himself as an attractive departure from what came before – Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He first rose to prominence with the general British public during the pandemic, when, shortly after receiving a big promotion to Chancellor, he chaired the £70bn furlough scheme which kept millions of jobs while large parts of the economy were shut down.

To set up the program he worked with partners like Paul Nowak, now General Secretary of the TUC, who developed a high personal regard for him.

Sunak may have subsequently reverted to the conservative type, but during the election campaign the party is likely to seek to present him as a compassionate conservative who deserves the support of Red Wall voters.

Privileged

This, for Labor, will justify personal attacks on him and his even wealthier wife because of their privileged status and their supposed inability to understand the problems of ordinary people.

Much like the vilification of Sunak for supposedly soft on paedophiles, such tactics by both major parties will inevitably involve pushing the boundaries of criticism too far.

He will have detractors across the political spectrum, but party leaders will be pleased as social media views of the offensive material explode.

Vitriol like this will fill the space caused by a lack of debate around the most serious issues that, in a less toxic environment, would get the lion’s share of attention.

We have two main parties who agree on Brexit and who are committed to a neoliberal approach to economics.

With Labor retreating from its previous stance on gender ideology following what happened in Scotland, there isn’t even much room for the culture wars to continue.

Still, it seems like everything was set for a general election campaign that surpasses all others in terms of wickedness.

Isn’t there a way to avoid this and return to the heated but civilized debates of the past?

Unfortunately, we have reached a point where it will be extremely difficult to complete such a quest.

Different opinions

Increasingly, people have stopped listening to each other and are no longer willing to respect the right of others to hold different opinions.

We won’t agree on everything, but it’s important that we in Wales approach the upcoming election campaign as an opportunity to raise the issues that matter to our nation.

Yes, we have our own parliament in the Senedd, but as long as Wales remains in the UK, Westminster will continue to play a huge role in our politics.

We need to hold politicians and the parties they represent to account.

We have important questions to answer about the future funding of public services, the degree of control we in Wales should be able to exercise over our own resources and political accountability.

Politicians who try to avoid answering questions need to be challenged.

They may want to focus on personal attacks, but we need to let them know that we also have a program and that we expect them to be upfront and honest.

Nothing less than that will suffice.