Politics
Modi Ji, Meri Bhi Sun Lo: Jammu School Girls Appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Goes Viral – WATCH | viral news
Kathua: A video of a little girl from Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do something about his school which has been in ruins for five years has emerged. viral on social media. Please school Modi jihamara please acha sa banwa do (Please build a beautiful school for us), the girl can be seen asking for PM Modi in the viral video which has received nearly 2 million views on Facebook and over 1,16,000 likes so far.
The girl’s video was shared on Facebook by a page named “Marmik News” from Jammu and Kashmir.
The little girl, Seerat Naaz, opens the clip, which is less than 5 minutes long, by introducing herself as a local government high school student. She then cuts herself off from the frame and walks around the grounds of her school, giving Modi-ji a sense of just what she’s missing and what she thinks the authorities could do to make it better.
Looking into the lens, she said plaintively, “Modi-ji, mujhe na aap se ek baat kehni hain (Modi ji, there’s something I need to tell you.) concrete surface, just in facing two closed doors which she identifies as “the director’s office and the staff room”.
“Dekho humara farsh kitna ganda ho chuka hain. Humein yahan niche bithate hain (Look how dirty the floor is. They make us sit here).” The chubby-cheeked girl then takes Prime Minister Modi on a virtual tour of the school building, saying, “Chalo mein aap ko bari si building dikhati hoon aapne school ki (let me show you the big building where our school is located).
WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE
As she takes a few more steps and bends the lens to the right, an unfinished building appears. the building has been dirty for 5 years. Let me show you around inside the building)”.
After aiming the lens at where the students are seated for their lessons, she again points to the floor and the layer of dirt visible on it. “Please aap se na request karti hoon, aap na achha sa school bana do. Humein niche baithna parta hain aur hamari uniform gandi ho jati hain aur phir humein Mamma marti hain. Humare pas bench bhi nahin hain (I asks us to build a nice school for us. We have to sit on the floor because of which our uniforms get dirty. My mother often scolds me for this. We don’t even have benches to sit on).
She then takes an unplastered staircase to the first floor and directs her lens to the hallway, which has a similar dirty appearance to the one on the ground floor. “Please Modi ji, mein aap wonder karti hoon ki achha sa bana de yeh school. Meri bhi baat sun lo (Please Modi ji, I request you to improve my school. Please grant my wish )”.
She then jumps up the stairs and heads for the outer enclosure with her lens firmly aimed at the dirty surface. The little one directs her lens towards the “toilets”, which barely look like it. “Dekho, humara kitna ganda toilet aur tut gaya hain (Look how dirty and broken our toilets are).”
She then points to an open space where she says a new school building is being built. Giving another first-hand view of the glaring lack of facilities at school, she shows how students don’t even have functioning toilets and have to relieve themselves in the open air. She then directs her lens towards a pit where the students go to relieve themselves. “Humein iss naali mein jana parta hain (We must head to this pit to relieve ourselves.)”
The munchkin closes his video with a fervent appeal to PM Modi. “Modi ji, aap poor desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. please achhe se banwa do (Modi ji, you listen to all compatriots. Please listen- Me too and build us a good School should be such that we don’t have to sit on the floor So that my mother doesn’t scold me or hit me So that we can all study well. please build a beautiful school for us)” she signs saying.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/viral/modi-ji-meri-bhi-sun-lo-jammu-school-girl-s-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-goes-viral-watch-2594950.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Karl Rove: Rise in Trump attacks show he’s worried about DeSantis in 2024
- Erdogan vows to make Trkiye a global healthcare hotspot
- Nearly 45,000 migrants have entered UK since Rwanda deal announced, analysis finds | Political news
- Jokowi appoints Luhut as head of palm oil management task force
- Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson on Movie Preservation – The Hollywood Reporter
- Detroit’s annual event helps dress over 100 local girls for prom
- Jamie Foxxs Back in Action to Wrap Production Ahead of Schedule
- Mount Vernon was awarded a $9.3 million judgment
- Tiger hunting. This is how Xi Jinping systematically declares war on corruption
- Jim Jordan says he’s ‘100% for President Trump’ in 2024 amid ongoing legal issues
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most popular visionary leader: US Secretary of Commerce
- Americans beat Czechs to face Canada for world title