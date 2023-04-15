Modi Ji, Meri Bhi Sun Lo: Jammu School Girls Appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Goes Viral – WATCH | viral news

Kathua: A video of a little girl from Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do something about his school which has been in ruins for five years has emerged. viral on social media. Please school Modi jihamara please acha sa banwa do (Please build a beautiful school for us), the girl can be seen asking for PM Modi in the viral video which has received nearly 2 million views on Facebook and over 1,16,000 likes so far.

The girl’s video was shared on Facebook by a page named “Marmik News” from Jammu and Kashmir.

The little girl, Seerat Naaz, opens the clip, which is less than 5 minutes long, by introducing herself as a local government high school student. She then cuts herself off from the frame and walks around the grounds of her school, giving Modi-ji a sense of just what she’s missing and what she thinks the authorities could do to make it better.

Looking into the lens, she said plaintively, “Modi-ji, mujhe na aap se ek baat kehni hain (Modi ji, there’s something I need to tell you.) concrete surface, just in facing two closed doors which she identifies as “the director’s office and the staff room”.

“Dekho humara farsh kitna ganda ho chuka hain. Humein yahan niche bithate hain (Look how dirty the floor is. They make us sit here).” The chubby-cheeked girl then takes Prime Minister Modi on a virtual tour of the school building, saying, “Chalo mein aap ko bari si building dikhati hoon aapne school ki (let me show you the big building where our school is located).

As she takes a few more steps and bends the lens to the right, an unfinished building appears. the building has been dirty for 5 years. Let me show you around inside the building)”.

After aiming the lens at where the students are seated for their lessons, she again points to the floor and the layer of dirt visible on it. “Please aap se na request karti hoon, aap na achha sa school bana do. Humein niche baithna parta hain aur hamari uniform gandi ho jati hain aur phir humein Mamma marti hain. Humare pas bench bhi nahin hain (I asks us to build a nice school for us. We have to sit on the floor because of which our uniforms get dirty. My mother often scolds me for this. We don’t even have benches to sit on).

She then takes an unplastered staircase to the first floor and directs her lens to the hallway, which has a similar dirty appearance to the one on the ground floor. “Please Modi ji, mein aap wonder karti hoon ki achha sa bana de yeh school. Meri bhi baat sun lo (Please Modi ji, I request you to improve my school. Please grant my wish )”.

She then jumps up the stairs and heads for the outer enclosure with her lens firmly aimed at the dirty surface. The little one directs her lens towards the “toilets”, which barely look like it. “Dekho, humara kitna ganda toilet aur tut gaya hain (Look how dirty and broken our toilets are).”

She then points to an open space where she says a new school building is being built. Giving another first-hand view of the glaring lack of facilities at school, she shows how students don’t even have functioning toilets and have to relieve themselves in the open air. She then directs her lens towards a pit where the students go to relieve themselves. “Humein iss naali mein jana parta hain (We must head to this pit to relieve ourselves.)”

The munchkin closes his video with a fervent appeal to PM Modi. “Modi ji, aap poor desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. please achhe se banwa do (Modi ji, you listen to all compatriots. Please listen- Me too and build us a good School should be such that we don’t have to sit on the floor So that my mother doesn’t scold me or hit me So that we can all study well. please build a beautiful school for us)” she signs saying.