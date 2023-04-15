Imran Khan announces post-Eid protests, claims Gen. Bajwa is plotting to keep PML-N in power





Imran Khan warned against attempts to install corrupt politicians in power on Friday while announcing plans for mass protests after Eid (Image: Reuters file)

Imran Khan announced a peaceful protest against the government after Eid and slammed the police for torturing a PTI leader

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan announced on Friday that he would lead a peaceful post-Eid protest against the government and express support for the justice system.

The former prime minister accused the ruling parties of planning to launch an attack on Zaman Park and arrest as many people as possible so they could fear not running for office.

Their plan is that after Ramadan 27th they have to attack Zaman Park again and they try to raid to scare people so much that they cannot contest the election, Khan said, according to CNN-News18 .

He also highlighted the issue of police brutality by highlighting the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Gill was tortured while naked and hung upside down, so far he has not recovered properly, Imran said, adding that a new police officer assigned to a post has increased the level of cruelty and torture .

I sent a message to General Bajwa and the current army chief to look into the matter. Attempts are made to divide the Supreme Court. If they try, I’ll take to the streets again. I will lead the protest myself, the former prime minister said.

He stressed that the only responsibility of the interim governments was to hold elections.

Police have apprehended some 3,000 party activists so far, but not a single PMLN worker has been arrested by police in the country, Imran Khan said, while alleging that all institutions were helping the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) to secure victory.

Khan said Ali Amin, Iftikhar Ghumman, Shahid Hussain, Azhar Mishwani and many others were arrested in an attempt to demoralize party workers.

He said his cook from Zaman Park and housekeeper from Bani Gala while adding that he fired two servants for installing recording devices inside his residence.

He warned that any attempt to install thieves and dacoits on us ignores history as well as politics, pointing out that attempts like this have led to uprisings against regimes.

Imran Khan has asserted that his government will not accept the ongoing oppression and injustice while warning against any aid to those involved in corruption scandals.

He asked all parties wishing to return to a democratic regime to support him in his struggle for democracy.

