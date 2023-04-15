Nadine Dorries will not fail to be an MP since she becomes a columnist for the Daily Mail

Nadine Dorries has said she will be sure to be an MP as she joins the Daily Mail as a weekly columnist.

The former Conservative culture secretary, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, has announced she will not stand in the next general election earlier this year.

In an interview with the Daily Mail about her life and future plans, Ms Dorries was asked if she would miss being an MP.

She said: No, it’s not coming fast enough.

The problem with some MPs is that they don’t know when to let go and they can carry on long after they should.

Just go. Parliament is not a retirement home.

The Boris Johnson stalwart is already the host of a talk show on TalkTV called Friday Night With Nadine and from Tuesday she will join the Daily Mail as a weekly columnist.

Entertainment Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him…

According to the paper, readers can expect humor, candor and plenty of Nordic courage as she tackles the day’s talking points, but there will also be some revelations about the real Nadine.

On reports she could be offered a seat in the House of Lords, Ms Dorries said: If that were the case I would be incredibly excited.

The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunaks’ government since entering Number 10 and is set to publish a book about the downfall of former Prime Minister Mr Johnson.