Imran asks his followers to support the Supreme Court in the name of democracy – Pakistan





LAHORE: Making an impassioned plea to all segments of society to lend their support to the highest court, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that democracy in Pakistan was hanging by a thread called Supreme Court.

All those who want democracy in the country should support the Supreme Court and the Constitution of Pakistan, he stressed.

Addressing the nation from his residence in Zaman Park, the PTI President said the ruling mafia had weakened all institutions creating hatred between them. [institutions] and the people of Pakistan.

If this trend continues, the nation must prepare to take to the streets for peaceful protests after Eid. I will lead you from the front, Mr. Khan announced, addressing his supporters.

Noting that with an economy already ruined and Pakistan’s democracy and people facing a debacle, he called on the powers that be to take immediate corrective action to reverse the fate of the country.

Explaining what he called the torture and excesses committed against party leaders and workers, Mr Khan said the powers that be should bear in mind that they would not be able to force the nation to accept the corrupt rulers, who were about to be condemned. in the FIA ​​and NAB cases of Rs 24 billion.

He regretted that the establishment allegedly sided with the corrupt mafia just to ensure that Imran Khan did not return to power. He said the leadership’s attack on the judiciary, attempts to block elections, decision to stop polling funds and weakening of institutions indicated their one-pointed agenda to keep Imran Khan out of power.

They are working on their previous claim that they marked my name with a cross, he added.

The PTI leader predicted that the PDM and the interim Punjab government would start another phase of arresting top leaders and party officials after 27th Ramazan.

Saying people will not put up with such excesses any longer, Mr Khan warned the powers that be to be aware that when a nation rises up, violent tactics do not work.

He said the popularity of the PTI was increasing day by day, adding that he was finding it difficult to select candidates for the party’s ticket for the Punjab elections among so many candidates for each seat.

Referring to court cases, Mr Khan said the forbidden finance case had reached its logical end while the Toshakhana case would become a nightmare for Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, who had stolen luxury vehicles from the state filing despite a ban.

Earlier in a series of tweets, the former prime minister said the magistrate had handed over Ali Amin Gandapur to the Punjab police on the orders of Namaloom (unknown) in outright violation of the High Court’s order. Islamabad (IHC). He condemned the way Mr Gandapur was being treated clearly on the orders of the Namaloom.

Despite IHC’s inductive order to release him from custody, he was handed over to the Punjab Police by the Magistrate at 11:40 p.m. the other day in flagrant violation of the IHC court order, did he declare.

Speaking of division within the judiciary, he said everyone should pray for the unity of Supreme Court justices and warned that division at the highest court would be tragic.

The division within the Supreme Court will be a tragedy for the country, he warned. He said the country can only be saved if the Constitution is saved.

Going after the imported government for running away from the election, he reiterated that this cabal of crooks don’t care about the Constitution and the law as they just want to get another NRO to save their skins.

Mr Khan said democracy flourished around the world through freedom of speech, while dictatorships quickly faded as there was no room for constructive criticism. He said the country had become a banana republic without the rule of law.

Talking about PTI Billion Tree Tsunami flagship program, the PTI Chairman shared past and present photos of Agror region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on his Twitter account and said that for the first time greening of Pakistan has produced on such a massive scale.

Posted in Dawn, April 15, 2023

