Gulf Policymakers Should Let the Train Take Over – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Luke Coffey*

Construction began in 1903 on a railway line to link Berlin to Baghdad via Constantinople, now Istanbul. Technical challenges and the war meant it was 1940 before the first train completed the journey.

Although the Turks supported the project, it was almost entirely funded by the German government. Germany hoped the rail line would be extended to link the port cities of Hamburg and Basra. This would allow Germany to undermine British influence and power in the region while making it easier for Berlin to supply its colonies in East Africa. Cash-strapped Turks welcomed foreign investment and economic opportunity, and Turkish leaders also saw the railway line as a way to undermine Russian influence in the region.

More than eight decades after the first train from Istanbul arrived at Baghdad Central Station, there is another proposal to connect Turkey and Iraq by rail. An ambitious project called the Dry Canal Corridor aims to connect the southern Gulf coast of Iraq with Turkish Mediterranean ports by 2038. Eventually, the goal will be to build a new railway line and a road network linking the port of Grand Faw, currently under construction 100 km south of Basra. city, with the Turkish port of Mersin. In addition, there are plans to reopen the rail link that once linked Mosul in northern Iraq to the Turkish city of Gaziantep. When completed, Grand Faw is expected to be the largest port in the Middle East.

For Turkiye, the benefits of such a rail link are obvious. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the Dry Canal Corridor as our region’s new Silk Road. Over the past decades, Turkey has positioned itself as a regional hub for trade, transit and energy. Its location straddling Europe and Asia offers many advantages. Major shipping routes, oil and gas pipelines, highways, railway lines and fiber optic cables exit Turkey and criss-cross the region. The proposed Dry Canal Corridor is simply the latest example of Turkey’s emergence as a regional trade hub.

Corridor benefits could also be significant for the Gulf region. A rail link linking the region to the Mediterranean could offer new economic opportunities. If the Gulf Railway project linking the six GCC states by rail becomes a reality, the possibilities are great. In theory, it would be possible to transport goods from the port of Ad-Duqm in Oman to the Mediterranean, bypassing both the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal.

With creative and ambitious thinking, the Gulf States could even use the Dry Canal Corridor to connect to South Caucasus and Central Asian markets using the Middle Corridor, a proven trade route linking Turkey to Asia. center bypassing Russia and Iran. Currently there is one main route in the Middle Corridor and a second route is being planned.

The main route connects Turkey with the Caspian Sea through Georgia and Azerbaijan. This small trade corridor, only 100 km wide, is known as Ganja Gap, named after Azerbaijan’s second largest city and former Silk Road trading post. Currently, there are major oil and gas pipelines, fiber optic cables and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line along this route.

In addition to the Ganja Gap, there is potential for another transport corridor linking the Gulf via Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan to the heart of Central Asia. As part of the November 2020 ceasefire agreement that ended the 2nd Karabakh War, Armenia pledged to ensure safe transport links between Azerbaijan proper and its autonomous region of Nakhchivan via the Armenian province of Syunik. Under this project, it is a question of modernizing and reopening sections of the old railway line KarsGyumriNakhchivanMeghriBaku. This project, commonly referred to as the Zangezur Corridor, offers potential for transit roads and infrastructure that could also connect to the Dry Canal Corridor and the wider Gulf region.

Although railways have been around for over two centuries, they remain a cost-effective, safe and reliable form of transport in the 21st century. The war in Ukraine has also shown how resilient rail transport is, even during modern warfare. Runways damaged in attacks can be repaired quickly and inexpensively. Even with sustained Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian trains averaged 85% punctuality last year.

Like the original Baghdad rail line, the Dry Canal Corridor has both geopolitical and economic advantages. Gulf policymakers should look closely at ways to better connect the region by rail. In addition to economic benefits, rail lines provide resilience for transportation. This is especially true as the Suez Canal becomes increasingly congested and Iran continues to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. While rail lines will never completely replace freighters, rail transport offers another important option for trade. The Dry Canal Corridor could be a geopolitical and economic game-changer in the region.

Luke Coffey is a Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute. Twitter: @LukeDCoffey