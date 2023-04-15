Assam: Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the first North-East AIIMS in Guwahati

Image source: ANI. Assam: PM Modi inaugurates first North East AIIMS in Guwahati.

Visit of PM Modi Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore in Assam today (April 14). The Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges in the country.

He also inspected the newly built campus in Guwahati with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Inauguration of AIIMS-Guwahati :

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati started operating with 150 beds from April 14. said.

He said that 85% of the construction work at the project site has already been completed. Most of the clinical departments are functional, with the outpatient department treating an average of 150 patients per day. Services include child care, a pharmacy, laboratory facilities and X-ray exams, he said.

We are currently taking baby steps with 150 beds expected to become functional from April 14, but within three to four years the hospital will be fully functional with a capacity of 750 beds, Puranik said. The hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in various specialties and super specialties including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology, the official said.

AIIMS, Guwahati was established with the three-pronged goal of cutting-edge patient care, high-quality medical education and cutting-edge research, which will not only benefit Assam, but its states as well. Nagaland’s neighbors Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur, he said.

The institute aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary health care services, increase facilities for quality medical education, and provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to residents of Assam and neighboring states, Puranik said.

It will also provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopic facilities, trauma care and futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab. Regarding his academic activities, Puranik said there are currently three groups of students, with the fourth to join in July-August this year.

The institute has 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nurses and 12 senior residents, he said, adding that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital to facilitate the clinical exposure and clinical assignments for the fourth and fifth semesters. students. An agreement is also likely to be signed with IIT-Guwahati, focusing mainly on collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, low-cost equipment, cloud computing and digitization.

AIIMS-Guwahati was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). The Union Cabinet approved its establishment at Changsari in Kamrup district at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore in May 2017. Construction work started in 2019.

Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute Foundation Stone Ceremony:

He also laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launched the “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Guwahati High Court Platinum Jubilee Celebration:

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will attend the program marking the Guwahati High Court Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Bihu Event:

At 5:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colorful Bihu program performed by over 10,000 Bihu dancers.

During the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation, including the commissioning of a 500 TPD menthol factory in Namrup; laying of the first stone of the bridge over the Brahmaputra river linking Palashbari and Sualkuchi; laying of the foundation stone for the beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and his dedication to five railway projects for the nation.

Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in Assam today. Observed annually in the first week of the Bohag month (mid-April), Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated within the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu three times a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of agriculture – Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April and Kongali Bihu in October.

