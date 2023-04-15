Politics
Assam: Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the first North-East AIIMS in Guwahati
Visit of PM Modi Assam:Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore in Assam today (April 14). The Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges in the country.
He also inspected the newly built campus in Guwahati with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Inauguration of AIIMS-Guwahati:
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati started operating with 150 beds from April 14. said.
He said that 85% of the construction work at the project site has already been completed. Most of the clinical departments are functional, with the outpatient department treating an average of 150 patients per day. Services include child care, a pharmacy, laboratory facilities and X-ray exams, he said.
We are currently taking baby steps with 150 beds expected to become functional from April 14, but within three to four years the hospital will be fully functional with a capacity of 750 beds, Puranik said. The hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in various specialties and super specialties including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology, the official said.
AIIMS, Guwahati was established with the three-pronged goal of cutting-edge patient care, high-quality medical education and cutting-edge research, which will not only benefit Assam, but its states as well. Nagaland’s neighbors Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur, he said.
The institute aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary health care services, increase facilities for quality medical education, and provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to residents of Assam and neighboring states, Puranik said.
It will also provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopic facilities, trauma care and futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab. Regarding his academic activities, Puranik said there are currently three groups of students, with the fourth to join in July-August this year.
The institute has 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nurses and 12 senior residents, he said, adding that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital to facilitate the clinical exposure and clinical assignments for the fourth and fifth semesters. students. An agreement is also likely to be signed with IIT-Guwahati, focusing mainly on collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, low-cost equipment, cloud computing and digitization.
AIIMS-Guwahati was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). The Union Cabinet approved its establishment at Changsari in Kamrup district at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore in May 2017. Construction work started in 2019.
Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute Foundation Stone Ceremony:
He also laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launched the “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.
Guwahati High Court Platinum Jubilee Celebration:
At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will attend the program marking the Guwahati High Court Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.
Bihu Event:
At 5:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colorful Bihu program performed by over 10,000 Bihu dancers.
During the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation, including the commissioning of a 500 TPD menthol factory in Namrup; laying of the first stone of the bridge over the Brahmaputra river linking Palashbari and Sualkuchi; laying of the foundation stone for the beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and his dedication to five railway projects for the nation.
Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in Assam today. Observed annually in the first week of the Bohag month (mid-April), Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated within the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu three times a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of agriculture – Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April and Kongali Bihu in October.
ALSO READ: PM Modi talks to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; calls for strong action against anti-Indian elements
ALSO READ: Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi distributes 71,000 date letters to young people via videoconference
latest news from india
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-assam-visit-live-updates-aiims-guwahati-inauguration-bihu-2023-celebration-sarusajai-stadium-cm-himanta-biswa-sarma-2023-04-14-863348
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Eagles fall to Green Knights, take down Cougars
- Can AI get a date? CNN tried it
- Karl Rove: Rise in Trump attacks show he’s worried about DeSantis in 2024
- Erdogan vows to make Trkiye a global healthcare hotspot
- Nearly 45,000 migrants have entered UK since Rwanda deal announced, analysis finds | Political news
- Jokowi appoints Luhut as head of palm oil management task force
- Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson on Movie Preservation – The Hollywood Reporter
- Detroit’s annual event helps dress over 100 local girls for prom
- Jamie Foxxs Back in Action to Wrap Production Ahead of Schedule
- Mount Vernon was awarded a $9.3 million judgment
- Tiger hunting. This is how Xi Jinping systematically declares war on corruption
- Jim Jordan says he’s ‘100% for President Trump’ in 2024 amid ongoing legal issues