Six takeaways from Trump’s new financial disclosure





Former President Donald J. Trump gave a first look at his post-presidency business dealings on Friday with a new personal financial disclosure. Although light on specifics, documents filed with the Federal Election Commission revealed lower-than-expected values ​​on his social media company, two large additional bank loans and a new source of income for former first lady Melania Trump.

The former president filed his disclosure after requesting several extensions. He had been warned that he would face fines if he failed to file within 30 days of the March 16 deadline.

The financial disclosure shows cumulative revenue from January 2021 through December 15, 2022, as required by the Federal Election Commission, and the value of assets as of December 2022, according to a person familiar with the documents.

Here are six takeaways from the 101-page dossier.

Trump’s social media company takes a valuation hit

The disclosure valued the parent company of Truth Social, the social media platform and personal megaphone for former presidents, at between $5 million and $25 million. That reported value for parent company Trump Media & Technology Group was significantly lower than the potential $9 billion valuation for the company when it announced an October 2021 merger with a wealthy special purpose acquisition company. cash called Digital World Acquisition Company.

The valuation reflected the current value of Mr. Trump’s stake and was not an attempt to price assets after a potential valuation, a person familiar with the matter said. Yet Trump Media’s intrinsic value is considerably lower than he had hoped for when he launched the company in early 2021.

The merger deal was delayed by a dual investigation by federal prosecutors and securities regulators, sending Digital World stock plummeting from a high of $97 per share to its current price of $13.10 per share. stock. Still, if the deal ever goes through, it will bring in at least $300 million in badly needed cash and potentially increase Mr. Trump’s paper wealth by a significant amount. And Mr. Trump is about to get 70 million shares.

The deadline for Trump Media and Digital World to complete the merger is early September. The Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating events surrounding the proposed merger with federal prosecutors, has yet to approve the deal.

A Trump Media spokeswoman said the company remains confident it will reach billions of dollars in value.

The filing also showed that Mr. Trump, who is listed as president of Trump Media, owns 90% of the company. The filing does not identify the owners of the remaining 10% of the company. The company’s chief executive is Devin Nunes, the former Republican congressman from California.

Trump’s online trading cards show disappointing early sales

Late last year, Mr. Trump announced a foray into digital assets called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. The Trump Cards, virtual trading cards featuring a variety of caricature images of the former president, went on sale for the first time on December 15.

Politics across the United States

Expectations for the deal orchestrated by Bill Zanker, a serial entrepreneur who previously co-wrote a book with Mr Trump and paid him millions of dollars in speaking fees, were high: NFTs had asked for eye-popping prices in recent years, with a single token topping $22 million at the start of 2022.

Privately, Mr Trump had been assured the business could reach up to $100m in sales, but early feedback suggested a less spectacular result, with analysts estimating less than $6m in total revenue in early February. .

Mr. Trump’s new financial disclosure says the company he created for the NFT project, CIC Digital LLC, had between $100,001 and $1 million in revenue. But because filing was halted on Dec. 15, the exact day Trump cards began trading, it was unclear how much of early NFT sales were included.

Public cryptocurrency trading data shows that 44,000 of the Trump cards were sold, at $99 each, in the first 24 hours of trading. In addition, many cards were sold in the secondary market on December 15, each earning a 10% royalty depending on the terms of the offer.

Mr. Zanker declined requests for comment on the distribution of Trump card sales or any overhead costs. But the report provides a clue to the deal from Mr Trump’s perspective. It lists the overall value of CIC Digital at between $500,000 and $1 million, suggesting that the NFT business may not represent the vast bargain it was supposed to be.

An executive said the revenue shown in the financial report did not reflect much of the money Mr. Trump made in NFT sales. Overall, several million dollars worth of Trump NFTs were sold, the executive said, with the bulk of the gross sales going to Mr. Trump under the terms of the deal.

Separately, the report showed Mr. Trump had earned more than $5 million through CIC Ventures Inc., an unrelated but similarly named company established in 2021. (CIC stands for Commander-in-Chief.) This income was described as intended for speaking engagements, which most likely includes the campaign-style events he hosted before becoming the official candidate in November.

Trump paid off some loans, but took out others

Since leaving office, Mr. Trump has repaid six outstanding loans, including those worth more than $50 million on Trump Tower in New York and Trump Doral, an outdoor golf club of Miami which has been his family company’s largest income-generating property. .

He also took out new loans, both from Axos Bank and totaling more than $50 million each, on the Trump Tower and Doral properties.

He also paid off a loan valued at more than $50 million on Trump Old Post Office, the Washington hotel he sold last year. Most of the loans he received from Deutsche Bank, which once amounted to more than $295 million, have now been repaid, leaving only around $45 million still owed to the bank, which was once one of Mr. Trump’s main lenders.

In total, Mr. Trump has listed more than $200 million in debt.

Trump received new revenue from deal with Saudi Arabia-based company

The financial disclosure shows the first payments to Mr Trump for a new deal backed by a Saudi Arabia-based real estate investment firm to build a new golf resort and hotel in Oman. The payments so far are simply listed as being worth more than $5 million.

The project is expected to be built in Muscat, Oman, on a hillside adjacent to the Gulf of Oman, and will include a golf resort, villas and two hotels, a company executive said.

The Trump family is partnering with Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate companies, for the project. The Oman government owns the land, meaning Mr Trump is now essentially in a trade deal with the government there.

Melania Trump reports a new source of income

The former first lady incorporated a company, MKT World LLC, in 2021, using the same address as the Trump International Golf Club, according to Florida State Department records. The company said it collected royalties of between $1 million and $5 million.

While the firm’s exact business dealings were unclear, Ms. Trump has found several ways to monetize her ties to Mr. Trump since leaving the White House. In January 2022, she auctioned off a digital portrait of herself by a French artist, a print of the portrait, and a white hat she once wore at the White House when meeting the President of France.

She also joined conservative social media site Parler, which announced a deal with Mrs Trump whose financial terms were not disclosed. In a statement, she said she would provide the site with exclusive content to inspire others and promote a series of future online auctions of collectibles like the hat she wore at the White House.

Trump revealed fewer details this time

Mr. Trump’s financial disclosures were closely watched during his first run for the White House and his presidency. The filings provided notable information about the effect that holding office had on his wealth. And although much of his income and assets were reported only within broad ranges, Mr. Trump had previously reported specific amounts of income from certain properties.

Everything changed in his last file.

This time, all of Mr. Trump’s income was declared within wide ranges, which is all federal law requires.

For example, Mr. Trump reported that revenues from Mar-a-Lago, his South Florida resort, totaled $24.2 million in 2020, a 13% increase from the year. former. In its latest report, it said the station earned more than $5 million, the highest disclosure on record, ultimately making it difficult for voters to get a clear picture of its finances.

The disclosure shows a much more comprehensive list of Mr. Trump’s individual stock and bond holdings, through various investment accounts, totaling several hundred million dollars in additional funds invested, based on the value ranges provided. . The filing lists holdings in hundreds of stocks and bonds, including oil and gas, electric utilities, banks, healthcare, pharmaceutical companies, military contractors and many others. sectors.

This reflects, in part, new revenue Mr. Trump earned from the sale last year of the Trump International Hotel in Washington and the refinancing of mortgages on two valuable office buildings controlled by Vornado Realty Trust in which Mr. Trump owns a stake, one in Manhattan and the other in San Francisco. When these loans were refinanced, it resulted in a large payment to the Trump family.

Eric Trump, who helps run the family business, said in a statement Friday that the financial disclosure reflected a diverse real estate and media company that is relatively healthy. We have huge liquidity, maintain incredibly low debt relative to the value of our assets, he said in a statement.

He did not address the various legal challenges and investigations the family is facing.

Steve Eder and Rebecca Davis OBrien contributed reporting.

