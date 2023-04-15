Turkish opposition foreign policy promises gradual departure of Erdogans

A return to factory settings in Turkey’s foreign policy and defusing tensions in international relations are key elements of the country’s opposition bloc’s election platform, but it may well maintain existing policies in certain areas if he won the elections on 14 May.

Political continuity is likely to be seen in the energy rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean and the territorial disputes between Turkey and Greece, even if the Six-Party National Alliance is expected to prioritize diplomacy and abandon the confrontational style that has marked Turkish foreign policy under Justice. and Development (AKP) over the past decade.

The Popular Alliance led by the AKP has not yet unveiled its electoral manifesto. Amid economic turmoil at home, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently sought to mend Turkey’s strained ties with regional heavyweights, flip-flopping on ambitious foreign policy chapters.

Turkey has carried out a series of military operations in Syria and Iraq since the last elections in 2018, with Erdogan promising to create a 30-kilometre-deep (19-mile) security belt along the country’s southern borders against perceived threats Kurdish groups. Ankara’s military interventions extended to Libya in 2019 and its military support helped Azerbaijan defeat Armenia in a war against the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020.

Over the past two years, however, Erdogan has turned to repairing fences in the region, restoring ties with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel, countries he had strongly criticized. A rapprochement with Cairo and an attempt to normalize relations with Damascus are also underway.

As for the many thorny issues with Washington, Erdogan has failed to resolve any of them and President Joe Biden has refrained from inviting him to the White House. Erdogan has thrown his support behind Ukraine in a bid to balance Western annoyance at his close ties with Russia. However, he has yet to unblock Sweden’s candidacy for NATO membership, although he has lifted objections to Finland’s membership.

Disputes with NATO ally Greece over territorial rights and maritime zones, coupled with the Cyprus dispute, remain a minefield despite a recent thaw in bilateral relations thanks to post-war earthquake diplomacy. February 6 devastating tremors in Turkey.

Armenia’s aid to Turkey after the earthquake has also warmed the bilateral climate, but the two long-time distant neighbors have yet to formally make peace and establish diplomatic relations.

Hoping for economic gains, Erdogan supported Azerbaijan’s efforts for a transport route through Armenia that would provide Turkey with a direct connection to Central Asia, and spearheaded the creation of the Organization of Turkish States. . Amid strained ties with the West, he also raised the prospect of Turkey joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, led by Russia and China.

The opposition alliance, led by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), is committed to solving the problem that has become Turkish foreign policy. In a joint policy document, he declares that his foreign policy will be based on Atatürk’s adage Peace at home, peace in the world and will adhere to universal values ​​and international law, without ideological considerations.

The Foreign Office, which has lost a great deal of influence as foreign policy becomes increasingly personalized, will regain its institutional clout in politics and decision-making, the document says, signaling the end of the appointment of people without career as ambassador and other diplomatic posts.

The opposition supports Turkey’s application for full membership of the European Union and undertakes to respect all decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.

As for NATO, the document says, NATO is critically important to our national security in terms of the deterrence it provides. We will maintain our contributions to NATO on a rational basis and in accordance with our national interests. Relations with the United States, meanwhile, will be institutionally advanced on the basis of mutual trust and an understanding of dialogue between equals, he said. Promises efforts to bring Turkey back into F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, but says nothing about S-400 air defense systems Erdogan’s government bought from Russia, prompting expulsion turkeys from the program.

The opposition undertakes to maintain links also with Russia, on the basis of a balanced and constructive dialogue at the institutional level.

Regarding Greece, he said he will continue diplomacy and dialogue to find just solutions to bilateral issues, while emphasizing that he will not make any concessions on Turkey’s national interests and will not allow any development that could harm the sovereign rights of the country in the Aegean Sea. The document describes the Cyprus issue as a national cause, emphasizing that any settlement should guarantee the sovereign political equality of the Turkish and Greek communities on the islands.

On energy exploration lines in the eastern Mediterranean, the opposition says it will prioritize multilateral negotiations to find solutions to disagreements over the delimitation of maritime zones and ensure a fair sharing of resources.

He pledges to further strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, while expressing his commitment to advancing the repair of fences with Armenia.

On Syria, the opposition pledges to work for the safe return of Syrian refugees as soon as possible. It insists on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries in the region and on non-interference in their internal affairs, but does not offer a roadmap for normalization with Damascus. It promises intense contact and dialogue with Damascus and opposition representatives, excluding militant groups, to help peace efforts in Syria, but says nothing about how it would deal with armed rebel groups backed by Ankara.

The alliance speaks of the fight against terrorism, without specifying the scope of its objectives. He makes no mention of Turkey’s Kurdish issue, even though his presidential co-candidate, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglure, is counting on Kurdish support to defeat Erdogan. The de facto Kurdish-led autonomy in northern Syria, which Ankara has sought to crush, is also omitted.

The Kurdish problem remains a sensitive subject for the heterogeneous block of the opposition. The CHP tends to heed states’ red lines on the issue, and the nationalist Bon Party, the bloc’s second force, promises no moderation to the Kurds. In this context, the small Party of Democracy and Progress stands out, which has sought to reach out to the Kurds.

Libya is also absent from the joint political document despite Turkey’s intervention in the country’s civil war. Kilicdaroglu has previously urged the government to keep Turkish soldiers away from the Libyan deserts and instead called for a United Nations peacekeeping mission. The CHP and the Good Party voted against parliamentary authorization for Turkey’s military deployment in Libya in 2020, although both parties backed the maritime delimitation agreement Ankara signed with the Tripoli government in 2019.

In October 2021, the CHP voted against a two-year extension of the government’s mandate for military action in Syria and Iraq, while the Good Party supported the motion.

The joint policy document makes no mention of Iran, a country that has often clashed with Turkey in Iraq, Syria and the Caucasus. Ukraine is also absent, as is China, although the opposition has often questioned the government’s ties to Beijing and called for a stronger defense of the rights of the Uyghur community. As such, the document signals a controlled and distanced pragmatism in relations with Russia and China.

The opposition’s criticism that Erdogan has turned foreign policy into a partisan and highly personalized affair is at the heart of his reinstitutionalization promises. Yet restoring the central role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also requires revisiting the leading role that the National Intelligence Organization has acquired in foreign policy, especially on security-related issues, an aspect that does not has not yet been openly discussed.