Judge rejects Trump’s offer to learn names of jurors in defamation trial





NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) – Donald Trump will not learn the identity of jurors who are expected to decide in an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump’s renewed efforts to require potential jurors to provide their names, occupations and 38 other information on written questionnaires.

Kaplan said the law was ‘extremely clear’ it was his choice whether or not to use questionnaires, and nothing changed his decision to serve an anonymous jury in the April 25 trial, reflecting the threat of harassment jurors.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump had argued that his recent criminal indictment filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg caused a “deluge of damaging media coverage” that would make it difficult to find an impartial jury in Carroll’s civil case.

His lawyers said the media coverage eclipsed the media attention given to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, biotech executive Elizabeth Holmes and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell just before the start of their recent highly charged criminal trials. publicized.

While jurors would hear a lot about Trump even under “normal” circumstances, “the risk of harm is even higher” because of Bragg’s case, Trump’s lawyers said.

Trump is leading the Republican pack for the 2024 presidential election.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, said Trump imposed himself on her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.

The lawsuit centers on whether Trump defamed her in October 2022 by claiming the rape allegation was a “hoax” and a “lie” and that she was not his “type.”

Carroll also wants Trump convicted of rape under a New York law giving adults a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers even if statutes of limitations have expired.

She is separately suing Trump for defamation for his June 2019 denial that the locker room encounter took place.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10016.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

