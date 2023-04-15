London’s Ulez plans could hit disabled people, charities and small businesses the hardest

The charity has a transport van, which has been equipped to safely transport and care for the dogs that the organization collects. It would be too expensive to upgrade the van to become Ulez compliant and buying a new one suitable for transporting these dogs will cost between 20,000 and 30,000, Clark said.

Well in August it’s gotta get rid of that vehicle and buy a new one or pay 12.50 a day of money we don’t have when we’re desperately trying to raise money for vet care, overhead for our four-acre foster sanctuary and all other costs associated with caring for homeless dogs, she added.

How are we going to survive paying this? I can’t choose which dogs to rescue because I’ve already paid the Ulez three times in one week and can’t afford to do it every day. It breaks my heart because I feel like I let them all down.

The Wallington Animal Rescue faces similar challenges when it comes to expanding Ulez. Based in Sutton, it claims to be the only registered animal, domestic and wildlife rescue in the borough.

The charity had two vehicles used to rescue animals, but neither was Ulez-compliant, forcing its director and co-founder Neil Blackwell to sell one this month.

We had two fully equipped and fully serviced vehicles, which isn’t really enough, but we couldn’t afford another one and now we just lost one because we were worried about expansion, said Blackwell at the Big Issue.

Getting just one vehicle fully compliant and equipped for animal rescue will cost the small charity at least 17,000. With the money received from the sale of one of their non-compliant vehicles, Blackwell still needs 13,000.

Blackwell said he should get rid of this van before August. (Image: Neil Blackwell/Wallington Animal Rescue)

What about the scrapping program?

Under the scrappage program, we were only allowed one claim and that will not be enough for what we need, Blackwell said.

The scrappage scheme was introduced by the Mayor in January, offering financial assistance to retrofit or scrap heavily polluting cars, including a £5,000 grant to registered charities in the London area to replace a van.

Blackwell added: We’re going to have to find another 8,000 after we get the money from the scrappage scheme, which is going to be extremely difficult. The Ulez is just another nail in the coffin for small rescues like ours that receive no outside funding.

The mayor said Ulez’s expansion was needed to help him combat the toxic air in the capital. A study mandated by the town hall said around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely every year from toxic air pollution.

Khan also said the Ulez has been one of the most successful environmental initiatives in the world and the expansion is based on proof that it is the right thing to do.

Query by YouGov for London Assembly found 51 per cent of Londoners are in favor of the expansion and 27 per cent opposed.

But the mayor now faces a legal challengeas four London Borough Councils Hillingdon, Bexley, Bromley and Harrow as well as Surrey County Council were recently allowed to litigate the case in court.

London’s four councils previously sent an open letter to the mayor stating that their boroughs already enjoy good air quality and would not benefit from being inside the zonewhile Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, Essex and Buckinghamshire councils said they would not allow Ulez signage or cameras to be placed on their side of the county border.

Online sentiment around the expansion grew increasingly negative, and the plans were subject to less legal methods of opposition. Several newly installed Ulez cameras in South London have been vandalized recently.

Some Facebook groups have been created directly to oppose what they believe to be a scam perpetrated by the mayor to make money from the scheme and even mildly encourage members to vandalize even more cameras.

Despite scientific evidence to the contrary, some netizens say the air in London has never been cleaner and the mayor had no evidence that the Ulez expansion was necessary.

The mayor has previously said the expansion has been the subject of a sustained campaign of opposition from climate deniers and vested interests trying to dampen the drive for big climate action.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said tackling air pollution in London is one of his priorities. (Photo: Jason Alden/Flickr)

But there are also genuine concerns, and not just from charities. There are also questions about how it will affect people with disabilities, who often have to travel by car rather than public transport and may have carers driving them.

My daughter is a blue badge holder so her car would be exempt until 2027 but since you can only register one car under the blue badge program for the exemption her carers will have to pay 12, 50 if their cars don’t comply, a woman told the Big Issue. by email.

This cost will fall on my daughter, who receives benefits due to her disability, because carers will not be able to afford it, she said.

One of his assistant daughters, who lives in Leatherhead, Surrey, recently quit her supporting role due to Ulez’s plans to expand, as it would be too expensive to travel to London for the job. The woman said it left a huge void and upset for my daughter who had relied on her support for six years.

The Ulez offers exemptions and discounts disability benefit recipients and blue badge holders until at least 2027.

Campaigners were previously concerned about the impact of Ulez’s charges on disabled Londoners. (Photo: Mike Ford/Flickr)

Small businesses and merchants are also concerned about how Ulez may affect their employees and their bottom line.

My main concern is that some of my employees don’t have compliant vehicles, and it’s going to be a huge pressure for them to get a new car or pay daily fees, said Paul Daniels, who runs a swimming school in Wembley, west London, and Maidenhead and Slough in Berkshire.

Daniels said his costs as a business have increased significantly in recent years due to the high cost of living and high energy bills associated with operating pools.

His crucifying people, he said. I can’t cover Ulez costs for my employees even if I want to, and I can’t give them a big enough raise to get a new car. So I either have to find new teachers, which I don’t want to do, or only put them in classes in places they can drive to.

Daniels said his swim school now teaches 600 children a week, but may have to cut its offer to accommodate Ulez’s fee.

The Mayor has previously acknowledged the genuine concerns of many Londoners over the expansion of Ulez and pledged to always listen to and address those concerns and provide further support where needed.

