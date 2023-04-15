Indictment Accelerates Trump Fundraising – POLITICO





The numbers provide insight into how Trump’s arrest has, at least for now, shaped the Republican primary. While the former president’s indictment as well as potential future charges in several ongoing investigations put him in grave legal danger, it has helped solidify his standing with his supporters and grow his war chest of campaign.

In general, any time a candidate’s name is all over the media and gets attention, it’s good for fundraising, said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist. Wall-to-wall coverage has put it at the top of donor concerns.

Whether Trump’s torrid fundraising pace persists or gradually returns to its slower pre-indictment level is uncertain. Trump had collected about $168,000 a day from January 1 until charges were brought against him on March 30, according to figures provided by his team. Within 24 hours, he raised over $4 million. (The first quarter ended March 31, the day after Trump’s first indictment confirmation, meaning only a small segment of Trump’s post-indictment fundraising is reflected in the numbers for the first quarter. quarter.)

Trump has raised funds in two political vehicles since launching his campaign last November: his leadership political action committee, Save America, and his presidential campaign. According to figures provided by his campaign, Trump’s filing with the Federal Election Commission will show the campaign raised $14.5 million in the first quarter, almost all of which came from a transfer by the Joint Committee. fundraising. The campaign will also report that it spent $3.5 million and had $13.9 million in cash at the end of March.

Trump officials did not release stand-alone financial details for Save America, such as how much he spent and what he had in cash. This group is not required to disclose its activities with the Federal Election Commission until July.

The former president has made his legal battles the centerpiece of his digital fundraising campaign, regularly sending out calls to supporters posing as a victim and pleading with them for campaign money.

As the witch hunt escalates like never before, please do your part to support me in the fight to SAVE AMERICA, read one of these emails from the Trump campaign.

The appeals have helped Trump raise funds from donors who give in small installments. According to figures provided by his team, more than 97% of those who contributed to Trump’s joint fundraising committee and his campaign within two weeks of the indictment did so in increments of less than $200. Trump received more than 312,000 donations, with an average contribution of $49, between accounts in the two-week period following the indictment, his campaign said.

While Trump’s fundraising performance is a fraction of what he raised when he was president, he brought in $30.3 million in the first three months of 2019, during his re-election, he is almost certain to be one of the best in the current elections given his substantial base of support and because he has accelerated his fundraising since indictment. Her numbers top that of another announced candidate, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who said she raised more than $11 million between her campaign launch on February 15 and the end of the first quarter. Haley has $7.8 million in hand.

But Trump faces a formidable force on the Florida fundraising front, Governor Ron DeSantis. Since his re-election last November, DeSantis has continued to attract large and small donations to a state-based political account that he would likely seek to transfer to a presidential bid if he chose to run. According to documents released earlier this week, the organization said it had $85 million available. Since last November, DeSantis has attracted seven-figure contributions from prominent conservative donors, including Pennsylvania options trader Jeff Yass, investor John Childs and TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts.

A pro-DeSantis super PAC, meanwhile, recently announced that he had raised $30 million. The organization, Never Back Down, on Friday placed $3.5 million in TV buys for a week, a nationwide cable and state ad blitz beginning next Tuesday, promoting DeSantis, who has won support from Republican Party donors who want to move on from Trump.

The Trump campaign has taken steps to bolster its fundraising. He tapped Meredith ORourke, a GOP fundraiser, to oversee his fundraising efforts, a role that hadn’t been filled before. ORourke has also worked since October for Make America Great Again, Inc., the leading pro-Trump super PAC. The group ended last year with $54 million in hand and for the past few weeks has aired TV ads targeting DeSantis.

The campaign has also tapped Parks Bennett, the owner of Republican digital company Campaign Inbox, to lead its online fundraising. The company was also involved in Trumps 2016 campaign.

