This is just the beginning of the Americas that matter with Trump





Accountability – legal, moral and political – is knocking at Donald Trump’s door. Whether you call it justice or karma, a lifetime of sociopathic misconduct is finally catching up with America’s shrewd dodging.

Don’t be fooled by the disappointing case that Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg has brought against Trump. The former president is in a world of legal injury, and his 34-count indictment in New York is just the beginning of the judgment he faces.

Bragg also investigated the Trump Organization’s underhanded business dealings for several years, culminating in the conviction of its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for tax evasion.

Now he has accused Trump of falsifying business documents to hide payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, supposedly to buy her silence over a sexual affair. Some believe Bragg did Trump a favor by focusing public attention on the most insignificant of his misdeeds, lending credence to the Republican mantra that Democrats criminalize political disputes.

From this perspective, Bragg has in effect allowed Trump to do what he does best – play the victim of sinister forces – otherwise known as his political adversaries – he says wants to “destroy our nation”.

Yet even if he is acquitted or convicted only of misdemeanors, his hometown arrest further sullies a dismal legacy that includes no less than six bankruptcies, an astonishing catalog of more than 30,000 lies and falsehoods documented during his four years as president, two impeachments and his scathing repudiation. by American voters in 2020. Now he is also the first ex-president to be charged with a criminal charge.

Over the next two years, Trump could find himself spending nearly as much time in courtrooms as on the campaign trail. Besides the New York case, he is the target of three other criminal investigations.

Probably most perilous for him is Special Federal Prosecutor Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s ridiculous but violent plot to overturn the 2020 election results. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued dozens of subpoenas to appear before former Trump officials and lawyers, focusing on his attempt to force Vice President Mike Pence to discard the state’s valid electoral votes and replace them with fake Trump voter lists.

In Georgia, Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis asked a grand jury to examine the fake voters as well as Trump’s infamous post-election appeal to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call, Trump can be heard bribing Raffensperger to “find 11,780” votes — one more than the margin by which he lost the state.

Smith is also overseeing the DOJ’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents he took home after leaving office. His inexplicable refusal to turn them all over to federal authorities sparked a dramatic FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Finally, Trump’s silent payment to Daniels isn’t the only sex scandal he faces. Later this month, he could be asked to testify in a civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s. .

Some analysts worry that the tightening of the legal net around Trump could lead Republicans to rally around him in the race for the nomination. Maybe so, but it’s hard to see how a series of new criminal charges would help Trump broaden his general election appeal.

Despite peddling NFTs of himself in superhero garb, Trump is not Superman at the polls. His electoral record consists of a shaky Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton, followed by a series of defeats. In 2016, Trump won just 46% of the popular vote, 2.8 million less than Clinton. Four years later, he totaled 46.9%, more than 7 million behind Joe Biden.

The composition of the polls from the 538 website shows that only 39.5% of American voters approve of Trump and a solid majority (54.2%) disapproves. And while Trump may be cementing his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), he has lost ground with Republican voters overall, especially suburbanites and college-educated independents.

Although he continues to hypnotize some blue-collar white collar workers, signs of Trump fatigue abound. A recent poll found that 61% of American voters do not want Trump to become president again, compared to 38% who do. Crucially, 64% of independents don’t want Trump back in the White House, and 21% of Republicans say the same.

Also working against Trump is an angry reaction to hard-line Republican judges and legislatures trying to criminalize abortion. In a reminder of how he has stacked federal courts with radical anti-abortion ideologues, a Texas judge last week ordered the US Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval of an abortion pill used safely by American women for 23 years.

Trump will almost surely remain in the presidential race despite his unpopularity and even if he is hit with additional criminal charges. For one, his thirst for attention — and revenge — is insatiable.

Furthermore, Trump knows that the only sure way to dodge responsibility for his assaults on democracy, honesty, and common decency is to be re-elected president, so he can grant himself a full pardon.

Will Marshall is president and founder of the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI).

