Trump News Today: Trump delivers speech at NRA, says he’s their fearless champion despite recent mass shootings





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump told a National Rifle Association conference he would end Joe Bidens’ war on guns and pledged to protect property rights forever in the wake of several recent shootings mass across the United States.

The former president said he will remain a staunch friend and a fearless champion of the much-maligned group during his commencement speech Friday in Indiana.

Mr Trump appeared for deposition in New York on Thursday in the civil case brought against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a decade-long fraud scheme that has given false financial statements to lenders overvaluing assets.

His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer at the center of the case, Michael Cohen, for $500 million. Cohen said he was considering counter-suing.

HighlightsView latest update 1681566043Who is the Trump-appointed judge trying to ban a widely used abortion drug?

The United States Supreme Court yesterday temporarily suspended a federal court ruling by a Texas judge that would have blocked government approval of a commonly used abortion drug, which was first approved over 20 years ago.

The judge who took up the case and issued a ruling widely criticized by abortion rights advocates and legal analysts is Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by Donald Trump.

Alex WoodwardApril 15, 2023 2:40 PM

1681563600Pro-Trump ad attacks Ron DeSantis pudding fingers

The ex-president has launched a series of attacks on Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor is expected to announce his campaign for the White House.

Graeme Massie15 April 2023 14:00

1681560360Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to delay rape trial after his lawyers accuse LinkedIn co-founder of funding accuser

This is the second time Trump has tried and failed to delay the trial.

Ariana Baio has all the details.

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023 1:06 p.m.

1681556880Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives second package containing white powder after Trump arrest

Two law enforcement officers told NBC News on Wednesday that an envelope, addressed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was reported to authorities after it was discovered to contain an explicit note, a photo of Ms. Bragg and Donald Trump, and a mysterious white powder.

This is the second time that Mr. Bragg has received such a threatening package since the start of the proceedings against the former president.

New York police were called to the office’s mailroom in Lower Manhattan as a precaution and determined that the white powder was not dangerous.

Read more in The Independent:

Graeme Massie15 April 2023 12:08

1681553100Audio reveals Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign had no evidence to support Dominion claims

A second audio recording in which Trump’s former lead attorney Rudy Giuliani admits the Trump campaign had no evidence to back up its claims about Dominion Voting Systems has been released.

The latest revelation comes due to the company’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, resulting in a cascade of humiliations for the right-wing network as private communications between high-profile figures who have publicly defended these claims on air were made public.

Learn more:

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023, 11:05 a.m.

1681550280Republican Tim Scott launches 2024 exploratory committee

The only black Republican member of the Senate enters the 2024 race.

Senator Tim Scott announced on Wednesday the launch of an exploratory political campaign for the Republican nomination; in doing so, he also glimpsed what is likely to be his campaign’s defining weakness. His announcement interview made no mention of Donald Trump and did little to reflect the real realities of today’s modern GOP.

Learn more:

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023, 10:18 a.m.

1681545660Legal troubles escalate for Fox as Rupert Murdoch is sued by investor over stolen election claims

An individual shareholder of Fox Corporation is suing Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, along with other members of the company’s board of directors, alleging they breached their fiduciary duty to the company.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court on April 11, investor Robert Schwarz filed a derivative lawsuit alleging board members chose to promote false, stolen election statements, which impacted negative impact on the company’s reputation and led to two defamation cases.

The news comes as more Fox employees grow concerned in their comments to reporters about the future of their company thanks to Dominion Voting Systems’ massive $1.6 billion lawsuit that threatens the company’s finances. business in an unprecedented way.

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023, 9:01 a.m.

1681541820Inside Stormy Daniels’ silence case that led to Trump’s arrest

The origins of Donald Trump’s current legal troubles date back to his first run for president, when he faced off against Hillary Clinton as a mostly untested political newcomer and was (at the time) facing a barrage of criticism. outrageous sexist remarks. on a leaked Access Hollywood tape.

As the United States now faces the historic prospect of a former president being prosecuted as a criminal in open court, let’s go back to the beginning and examine the major milestones in the Stormy Daniels saga and how it led to this moment:

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

16815386762024 contestant Tim Scott says he supports 20-week federal abortion ban

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina said Thursday he supports a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy and would sign such legislation if he becomes president.

It makes perfect sense to me, Scott told reporters in New Hampshire, where he was meeting with GOP officials and pastors a day after announcing his exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign.

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023, 7:04 a.m.

1681535556Capitol Riot Navy veteran sentenced to three years in prison

A former Navy reservist and member of the Proud Boys who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday for firearms.

Graeme MassieApril 15, 2023, 6:12 a.m.

