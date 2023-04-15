Donald Trump targets gender-affirming health care in NRA speech





Former President Donald Trump has promised to use the government to investigate and potentially shut down gender-affirming healthcare for trans people if he is re-elected in 2024 in an NRA speech.

Trump spoke at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual conference in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, April 14, as part of a stampede of 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls vying for support of the several thousand gun rights activists in attendance.

Amid an epidemic of mass shootings in the United States, Trump blamed everything but guns for the rising violence, which he called a mental health problem and a spiritual problem.

He then promised to direct the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study the effects of gender-affirming health care and so-called “trans ideology” on mental health and violence if he enters the Oval Office. as president in 2024.

At my inauguration I will direct the FDA to convene and it will happen quickly an independent outside panel to investigate whether hormone treatments and transgender ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even of violence, Trump said.

I think most of us already know the answer, he added.

Donald Trump said that as president he would ask the FDA to have an outside panel investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of violence, and whether the genetically modified cannabis causes psychotic seizures. pic.twitter.com/5JNZadQ3TV

— The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2023

Geoff Wetrosky, national campaign manager for the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, criticized hardline anti-equality politicians, led by Trump, for attacking trans people rather than addressing the real issues affecting states. -United.

Wetrosky said that includes the scourge of gun violence, the number one killer of children and adolescents in America.

This weekend, following a number of mass shootings in places like Louisville and Nashville, Trump pandered to the gun lobby and once again focused his anger on an already marginalized population in a desperate attempt to agitate his base, Wetrosky said.

But we know attacking LGBTQ+ people doesn’t win elections, as we saw in the 2022 midterm elections, and it won’t work in 2024.

Trump’s speech perpetuated the baseless narrative that there has been an increase in the number of trans people committing violent attacks, such as mass shootings, in recent years.

Donald Trump and his cronies claimed gender identity was a factor that led a shooter to kill three children and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee in March.

Trump, without proof, linked the Nashville school shooting to gender-affirming hormone therapy during an interview with a conservative radio show.

Donald Trump accused Democrats of “pushing the transgender cult” on children in his speech to the NRA. (Getty)

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a die-hard Trump supporter, also claimed that hormone therapy may have played a role in the shooting, although there is no evidence the shooter was undergoing such treatment.

It ignores the fact that the overwhelming majority of mass shooters in the United States are cisgender men. Additionally, several studies have shown that trans people are more likely to experience violence than cisgender people.

Trans people increasingly targeted by Republicans and right-wing groups

In his speech to the NRA, Trump also accused Democrats of pushing cult transgender kids while “persecuting Christians” and “demonizing patriots.” He went on to describe a hypothetical situation in which a trans adult regretted having had access to gender-affirming health care as a child.

Despite Trump’s claims, research has shown that gender-affirming healthcare can save lives and lead to better mental health outcomes for trans people.

In updated treatment guidelines released last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later regret about accessing gender-affirming healthcare is rare among trans patients.

Trump, who was indicted in April for commercial fraud, is no stranger to using the trans community as a political punching bag.

During his presidency, Trump banned trans people from serving in the military and denied them equal access to emergency shelters.

The former president opened his re-election campaign by promising to ban gender-affirming health care for trans youth, punish hospitals that provide such treatment, and push for a federal law recognizing only two sexes.

