Meet Alina Habba, the wife of Trump’s civil legal team





When former fashion executive Alina Habba celebrated her 39th birthday last month, Donald Trump made sure the statuesque brunette and key member of his legal team celebrated in style in an opulent dining room with his most trusted advisers. loved ones and a large cake decorated with red and yellow flowers.

In addition to her work on numerous cases for the former president, Habba is also an ardent Trump fan and regular at his Palm Beach resort and Bedminster, NJ, golf club, according to her social media posts.

“Starting this year with amazing patriots at the rally in Texas and the greatest president of all time #45 soon to be #47,” Habba wrote on her Instagram account alongside a photo that shows her sitting next to her. of Trump for his birthday.

“The man played golf, went to Texas, crushed his speech and still took the time to make sure I had a birthday cake.”

Habba said she resisted derogatory comments and criticism from some who suggested the former president chose her for his legal team because of her looks.

“And just because I’m pretty,” she told the Post, “doesn’t mean I’m not a brilliant lawyer.”

This week, Habba, a mother of three who runs her own law firm with a partner in New Jersey and New York, scored a major victory when she revealed a major Democratic donor was funding a civil case. against the former Commander-in-Chief.

In a letter to New York federal judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday, Habba said LinkedIn founder and billionaire Reid Hoffman paid part of the legal fees in E. Jean Carroll against Trump through American Future Republic, a Chicago-based nonprofit. he controls.

Carroll, a former New York and Elle magazine writer, is suing Trump for rape and defamation that allegedly happened in the 1990s.

“The eleventh-hour revelation that the plaintiffs’ legal fees are being subsidized by American Future Republic and Reid Hoffman is troubling and raises important issues that require further investigation,” Habba said in his letter to Judge Kaplan.

Habba represents Trump in numerous high-profile cases. Gregory P. Mango

Hoffman also “contributed over $600,000 to the legal defense fund of Bean LLC otherwise known as Fusion GPS, the company responsible for creating the Steele dossier,” Habba wrote in his letter to the judge.

The dossier was a controversial opposition research paper that linked Trump to Russia during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I just felt something was wrong,” Habba told the Post on Friday.

“When I first gave evidence, I knew I had to ask about funding because I had seen this kind of corruption before.”

Judge Kaplan seemed to agree.

It only took three hours to demand more information about who was paying the bills for Carroll’s lawyers, including Roberta Kaplan.

A prominent women’s rights lawyer, Roberta Kaplan resigned in 2021 from the non-profit organization Time’s Up which she helped found after allegations that she helped discredit women who had accused the governor of New York disgraced Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine writer, alleged that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Habba defends him against Carroll’s claims.AP

In addition to the Carroll case, Habba is at the forefront of Trump’s defense in the New York attorney general’s case against the former president and three of his children, she said.

Letitia James has accused the Trumps of “staggering” financial fraud in the $250 million case.

Trump, 76, was grilled for more than seven hours in the case during his second deposition on Thursday.

He remains resolute in his position that he has nothing to hide, and he looks forward to briefing the attorney general on the immense success of his multi-billion dollar business, Habba said.

She also filed a $100 million lawsuit on Trump’s behalf against his niece Mary Trump and “The New York Times” after the newspaper released her 2018 tax returns and finances.

Habba said she met Trump at her golf club in Bedminster, NJ, where she has a small legal officeAFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Habba lost a racketeering case accusing Hillary Clinton and others of trying to rig the 2016 presidential election in his favor for the former commander-in-chief of the U.S. District Court in Florida.

Trump was ordered to pay nearly $1 million in penalties for Clinton’s legal costs as well as those of several Justice Department officials.

This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote in his scathing 46-page order.

No reasonable lawyer would have filed it,” he continued.

“Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts in the amended complaint set forth a recognizable legal claim.”

Habba said she was disappointed but fearless.

The lawyer worked as an executive for New York fashion designer Marc Jacobs.WireImage

A tough-talking legal professional, Habba plans to keep fighting, she said.

“It’s not political to me,” she told The Post of her work for Trump, whom she met in 2019 after joining Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister.

“I am not political. What I am is a good American, who just can’t believe what I see in terms of the corruption that has taken hold of this country.

Habba, whose family immigrated from Iraq in the 1980s to escape persecution by Christians there, grew up in New Jersey.

She is married and has a nine-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter as well as a 15-year-old son from her husband’s first marriage, Habba told the Post.

Habba has hit back at naysayers who claim she was only hired by Trump for her looks.

She works out of a small office near Trump’s Bedminster golf course where her law firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP also specializes in matrimonial law and “complex” litigation.

Prior to her work in the Trump universe, she was lead counsel in a federal class action lawsuit against a New Jersey nursing home accused of negligence early in the COVID pandemic, and a civil lawsuit against a Connecticut municipality for the rape of numerous children by a city employee over several decades, according to her biography on her company’s website.

Habba attended Lehigh University in Pennsylvania and received his law degree from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in that state in 2010.

She was a paralegal for Eugene Codey Jr., presiding judge of the Civil Superior Court of Essex County, NJ.

But before that, from 2005 to 2007, she worked for LVMH/Marc Jacobs in production, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Passionate about tailored suits and designer handbags, Habba was named a senior adviser to MAGA Inc, a Trump political action committee.

She is said to be close to the former president’s son, Eric Trump.

“I chose to do this despite some of the disgusting things I’ve heard,” she told the Post.

“It’s the most rewarding and challenging job I’ve ever had in my life. I feel blessed.

