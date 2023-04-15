Trump Warns NRA Better Endorse Me Again After Pence Mocks





Former President Donald Trump has warned the National Rifle Association it is best to endorse him for president in 2024 moments after former Vice President Mike Pence was ruthlessly booed by supporters of the rights group firearms.

Trump, 76, told attendees of the NRA’s annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday that when the organization endorsed his 2016 presidential campaign, it was a great honor to compare it to entering the Wharton School of Finance. or Harvard and expects the band to once again support him in 2024.

It was a good thing and they endorsed me early on and it was a great honor, Trump said of the stamp of approval the NRA gave his campaign in May 2016, after he became the presumptive GOP nominee.

We did a great job and they better back me up again or they’ll have some explaining to do. They’ll have to explain, Trump said, adding: No, I think we’re in pretty good shape.

Trump appeared to receive the loudest standing ovation of the day when he was introduced at the group’s annual meeting.

His former number 2, however, was loudly booed when he took the stage earlier on Friday.

I hope you gave Pence a good, warm endorsement, Trump told the crowd sarcastically, later adding that the former veep is a nice man.

I heard it was very hard. This is great news. You made the news today. I don’t know what you did, but you made the news today with your introduction to the former president.

During his speech, Trump alluded to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization – for which Trump sat for a seven-hour deposition on Thursday, telling attendees the prosecutor was leading also the war against the NRA.

The same raging, radical leftist, crazed attorney general who is going after me in New York State is also waging war on the NRA, Trump said.

Trump also took time during his speech to allude to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. Getty Images

Shamefully trying to destroy this legendary organization that has been an American institution since 1871.

Trump also touted his pro-Second Amendment policies in the Oval Office, including withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, revoking an Obama-era rule that barred some people with mental illness to buy guns using data from the Social Security Administration, backing rules supporting 3D printing of guns and designating gun and ammunition retailers as critical infrastructure during the pandemic of COVID-19.

On day one of my new term, I will stop Joe Biden’s war on legitimate gun owners, it’s a war, what they’re doing is crazy, Trump swore.

We have never been in more danger than right now,” he added.

“I will take Biden’s executive order directing the feds to target the gun industry and tear it up and throw it away on day one. That will be the first thing.

