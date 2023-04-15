Trump’s wire fraud charges would be ‘no small potatoes’: Kirschner





According to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, the prospect of former President Donald Trump potentially being charged with wire fraud is “no small feat.”

The former federal prosecutor said on Friday’s episode of his Justice Matters podcast that a new development in Trump’s “ever-expanding criminal investigations” could land the ex-president in hot water. Trump, the leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate, faces 34 counts of business fraud in New York and could face additional criminal charges in Georgia and at the federal level.

During Kirschner’s podcast, he discussed a Friday report from the Washington Post that cited eight unnamed sources while claiming Special Counsel Jack Smith had issued a series of subpoenas saying he was investigating the whether the Trump campaign committed wire fraud by raising funds from false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” by Democrats and President Joe Biden.

Smith’s investigation centered on Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and issues surrounding his post-presidency possession of classified documents. Kirschner said the new report indicated that Smith was “pursuing [Trump] tough” and was “not at all shy about expanding his criminal investigation”. Washington, D.C.

Former President Donald Trump speaks Friday at the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump is reportedly facing a wire fraud investigation for campaigning claiming the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him. Scott Olson

“What are the odds that Donald Trump scammed donors using false allegations of voter fraud to raise funds?” said Kirschner. “What are the odds that Donald Trump made false claims over email to scam people out of their money? I mean, it’s a proven crime when it comes to Donald Trump.”

“And my friends, the federal crime of wire fraud is no small feat,” he continued. “If you send out e-mails containing false information about rigged elections, in order to cheat people with their money, you have committed the 20-year federal offense of wire fraud. As I say, no small apples earth.”

While Kirschner argued that the wire fraud “looks like an easily provable accusation” against Trump, he also said he was “of two minds” about the news, his patience “running out” due to a continued lack of federal charges for the former president.

“We’ve seen federal investigation, after federal investigation, after federal investigation,” Kirschner said. “What we haven’t seen is a single, unique federal indictment against Donald Trump or any of his criminal associates.”

“It looks like too many investigations, and not enough indictments, arrests, trials, convictions and convictions of Donald Trump for his crimes,” he added. “At some point, the Justice Department needs to take that first overt law enforcement action.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in New York and said he views any investigations against him as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him.

The former president has also denied any wrongdoing in the face of lawsuits by New York Attorney General Letitia James and former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman, previously told Newsweek that Kirschner was “a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and questionable legal analysis” and had “been shunned by the legal community at large.”

Newsweek has emailed Trump’s office for comment.

