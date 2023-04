Donald Trump’s business empire is worth at least $1.2 billion since leaving office

Exact figures are difficult to establish.

Former President Donald Trump values ​​his business empire at a minimum of $1.2 billion, a federal filing released Friday showed, as he cashed in on speaking engagements and businesses such as digital trading cards after leaving office. .

His empire generated at least $282 million in 2021 and most of 2022, according to the 101-page financial disclosure report filed with the Federal Election Commission while campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Exact numbers are difficult to determine — both because many of Trump’s holdings are in illiquid real estate and because federal disclosures only require reporting within wide ranges, with the highest exceeding $50 million. There were 19 assets Trump valued in that range, including his golf clubs in Virginia and Turnberry, Scotland.

Yet the record showed that Trump, who showcased his business background during his first White House campaign, remains a wealthy man and has found ways to cash in on his political career during his post- presidency. He has earned up to $1 million selling the digital trading cards featuring cartoon images of him in superhero poses.

The value of his holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of his Twitter-like Truth Social website, was $25 million to $50 million. Trump owns 90% of the company, which is seeking regulatory approval to be acquired by blank check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump did not reveal who paid him more than $5 million in speaking fees. In 2016, he criticized his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, for making millions for giving speeches to corporate clients such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., payments she made public. Applicants are required to disclose any source paying them $5,000 or more during the filing period.

Trump listed debts totaling at least $225 million. This included mortgages of more than $50 million he took out on Trump Tower in New York and Trump National Doral in Florida in 2022 from Axos Bank. He paid off at least $165 million in debt, including Deutsche Bank loans on Trump Tower and the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, which he sold.

Melania Trump, who earned little outside income when she was first lady, also did well after leaving the White House. She’s made between $1 million and $5 million through royalties from her modeling career and a range of limited-edition digital artworks known as Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs.

The filing, which also lists the former president’s investments, covers 2021 and most of 2022. Trump got two extensions to file the report and submitted it just before the deadline to avoid a $200 fine.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

