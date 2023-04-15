Donald Trump Jr Attacks Trans Mafia Over Dylan Mulvaney Collaborations





Donald Trump Junior has exposed what he calls the trans mafia for controlling everything and Dylan Mulvaneys brand partnerships with Nike and Bud Light have woken up beyond belief.

On episode 22 of his podcast Triggered With Don Jr, the former son of the president spoke about the inclusive campaigns of brands such as Bud Light, Nike and Jack Daniels.

During the extended episode, Trump Jr referenced Mulvaneys collaboration with Nike Womenswear which saw the far-right unable to bring themselves to wear the brand, with an anti-trans activist checking in burning support Nike sports bra and shouting that she was boycotting the sportswear company.

Yet another big company is giving in to the woke-trans mafia and Nike is now using trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as the new face of women’s workout gear. You cannot invent it. It’s ridiculous.

Why are these big corporations so eager to rebrand and remove women from the face of women’s brands or women’s sports, Trump Jr.

“It’s as if the trans-mafia has kidnapped the marketing director of these big companies and their children, and held them hostage.

I see no other explanation.

Nike and Dylan Mulvaney are the target of sectarian hatred for collaboration

On April 6, Mulvaney shared a paid partnership position working with Nike and the transphobic backlash was immediate. This despite the fact that most sports brands, including big names like Nike, Adidas and New Balance, have been doing it for years.

Olympian Sharron Davies Olympian Sharron Davies describes Mulvaney’s partnership as a kick in the teeth while Republican trans woman and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner also weighed in on Mulvaney’s publicity, calling it outrage, blaming to Nike for being awakened.

In response to the backlash, Nike told users to be kind and inclusive while refraining from any hate speech.”

But Donald Trump Jr certainly didn’t listen to Nike’s advice.

In the podcast, he goes on to claim that the small population of trans people has such power, before confusing Mulvaney by calling him a biological man.

“The guy pretends to be a woman”

He said the Nike campaign showed a guy posing as a woman before calling the ad an insult to real women and especially female athletes.

Transferring his anger to another brand, Trump Jr then slammed Jack Daniels for his inclusive campaign airing in 2021, where the whiskey maker worked with drag queens from RuPauls Drag Race.

He said: I haven’t heard any stories of kids of marketing executives being held hostage, but again how did a group of lunatics who were by our own medical institution labeled as mentally ill took control all aspects of American culture.

The summer campaign led a former Jack Daniel’s fan into a costly tantrum that saw him burn hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

Trump Jr, who has five children, has amplified this anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theory that queer and trans people are indoctrinating children, saying we can’t allow this madness to continue.

It woke up beyond belief, he said of brands who, before claiming the trans and drag community was in charge of everything.

In a clip from his show, Trump Jr appeared to call for an end to the Bud Light boycott, saying, “I’m not for destroying an American, iconic company for something like that.

Despite Trump Jrs comment, Bud Light is part of the Anheuser-Busch brand which is now a Belgian subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

He said that Bud Light does not participate in the same left-wing nonsense as other major conglomerates.

Far-right attacks ‘woke up’ brands

Bud Light’s vice president of marketing said days before Mulvaney received a personalized can of the beer that the brand needed to be more inclusive and abandon its bad reputation or face bankruptcy.

But several on the right claimed they would no longer drink the brand’s beer, with musician Kid Rock even filming himself pulling cans of Bud Light.

A conservative dad even went so far as to launch his own brand of 100% no-wake beer, while an Anheuser-Busch employee confirmed this week that several of the beer brand’s factories in the US had been targeted bomb threats.

But many have wondered why the brand was launched when Anheuser-Busch’s share price reportedly hit record highs despite the backlash from Mulvaney’s sponsorship deal.

Those still in their right mind have come to Mulvaney’s defense, with TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp becoming an unlikely trans alley.

Allsopp called out gender haters and tweeted that she was happy for Mulvaney in her transition and wasn’t worried about anyone identifying as female.

How did this story make you feel?

Fired

To like

Thrilled

Meh

Annoyed

Sad

Sending feedback…

Thank you for your feedback!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/04/15/donald-trump-jr-attacks-trans-mafia-over-dylan-mulvaney-collabs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related