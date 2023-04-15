Donald Trump Jr. urges right to end conservative-leaning Bud Light boycott





Scold

Donald Trump Jr. called on conservatives to rein in their boycott of Bud Light, noting that the right-wing meltdown over the beer company partnering with a transgender influencer was not worth destroying an American icon.

Meanwhile, the presidential scion-turned-podcaster said Anheuser-Busch shit the bed with his Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, adding that if they do it again, then screw ’em up because it’ll be open season on the brewer. .

For the past two weeks, the so-called anti-cancel culture crowd has been obsessed with Bud Light sending Mulvaney a commemorative can to celebrate her 365 days as a girl. Additionally, the TikTok trans star also advertised the beer on her social media accounts as part of the Bud Lights March Madness promotion.

Seth Meyers calls BS on Trumps claims he’s having fun right now

Trump country-rock singer Kid Rock kicked off the cycle of outrage by posting a video of himself pulling cases of beer while performatively shouting Fuck Bud Light. Other country artists, right-wing celebrities and GOP politicians soon followed suit, even inadvertently promoting other AB products. Naturally, the MAGA scammers soon started offering anti-wake alternatives to Bud Light at $20 a six-pack.

During the Thursday broadcast of his Triggered podcast, Trump pointed out that despite complaints from conservatives that Anheuser-Busch woke up, the conglomerate had actually given more money to Republican candidates than to Democrats in recent cycles. electoral.

This is literally unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to wake up, where they do it all the time, where there’s a consequence to being really conservative, he exclaimed. So 60-40 for the Conservatives is a big deal.

Trump also praised Anheuser-Busch for not pushing random pet du jour issues and BLM crap, unlike the rest of woke America. Furthermore, he pointed out that AB had not signed a letter from the Human Rights Campaign demanding that schools let teenagers in skirts in the girls’ bathroom. The Triggered host added that over 300 other companies signed on to this shit, including Pepsi and Amazon.

The story continues

So here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch completely pissed off the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I am not, however, for destroying an American, iconic company for something like that, Trump said, perhaps unaware that AB is now owned by Belgian beer giant InBev.

The company itself does not partake in the same left-wing nonsense as other major conglomerates, he continued. Frankly, they don’t partake in the same woke garbage as other people in the beer industry, who are much worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do it again, it’s on them! Then screw them.

He concluded his monologue by urging his right-wing colleagues to stop dousing the beer maker because it is one of the most conservative companies in America.

Trump isn’t the only right-wing voice trying to pull conservatives off the ledge over their anti-trans panic. Podcaster and Intellectual Dark Web member Joe Rogan recently poked fun at Tritt and Kid Rock for really fighting the good fight while downing a Bud Light. And during an appearance on Fox News, comedian Jim Norton joked that he would drink Diet Coke even if Adolf Hitler was on the can, insisting that my identity is not tied to others. people who enjoy the drink that I enjoy.

