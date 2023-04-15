Politics
Boris Johnson warned of a chicken coop to a safer seat | Boris Johnson
Despite the threat of being subjected to a high-profile overnight reversal, Boris Johnson has vowed to stand again in his precarious constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Yet should the former prime minister change his mind and decide to head for a safe seat he knows well, plans are hatched by rival parties to make life difficult for him.
The tempting prospect of returning to Henley has emerged, after the incumbent MP announced in recent days that he will not seek re-election in the Oxfordshire constituency. John Howell has held the seat since 2008, inheriting it from Johnson when he left to become mayor of London.
Should Johnson decide to head for safer ground in his former territory, local activists are already bracing for an anti-Johnson campaign. Leaflets are being designed and the launch of a Beat Boris fundraising campaign is set to be unveiled by the local Liberal Democrats, who are the main challengers to the seat.
Although Tory poll ratings remain in the doldrums, Henley is a much safer Tory seat than Uxbridge, where Johnson won a majority of 7,000 votes in the last election. Labor believes its national polling strength, combined with demographic shifts in the seat, could help it secure a huge moment in the next election by ousting Johnson. Henley, meanwhile, made a Conservative majority twice as large in 2019.
Enthusiastic local Lib Dem activists have dubbed their campaign, which is aided by the central party, Operation Yellowhammer. They believe that despite the majority of 14,000, the Lib Dem’s surge in the last election combined with Johnson’s increasingly divisive reputation could leave him vulnerable to a call to oust Johnson from parliament once and for all. The South Oxfordshire Council is already one of the party targets in the local elections in Mays, where it is fighting to gain overall control.
If Boris Johnson thinks making a chicken coop in Henley will help save his neck, he has something else to come, a party source has said. It would show how much Johnson and other Tory MPs take Blue Wall voters for granted. The Liberal Democrats have already shown that we can beat the Conservatives to their old heart. We have a strong ground campaign in Oxfordshire and we will fight tooth and nail to oust Boris Johnson from parliament once and for all.
It is still possible that Johnson could be forced to seek another seat if he is ousted from Uxbridge following a parliamentary inquiry into his Partygate claims. The former prime minister is under investigation into whether he misled MPs about Downing St parties and has already faced bruising from the privileges committee looking into the matter.
If parliament votes to suspend him from the House of Commons for more than 10 days, his constituents will have the opportunity to recall him as an MP and replace him in a by-election. However, he would be free to run again in the by-election or seek another seat.
Some of Johnson’s allies have also privately speculated that it would be best to move to Mid Bedfordshire, the constituency soon to be vacated by Nadine Dorries, one of his most loyal supporters.
Dorries is widely expected to be named a peer in Johnson’s resignation honors list, which has yet to be released. His seat is one of the safest conservatives.
A spokesman for the former prime minister said: Boris Johnson is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the upcoming general election and was recently re-selected as the Tory candidate there.
Johnson has spent his time since leaving office earning millions of pounds from speeches and appearances, as well as receiving a big advance for his memoir. His last appearance was in Lagos, Nigeria, where he joked that he had actually been fined in the Partygate scandal for getting up and having lunch at his desk for 20 minutes. Johnson received income, hospitality and donations worth over $5 million in the first six months after leaving office.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/apr/15/boris-johnson-safer-seat-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum / Vastushilpa Sangath
- GT vs RR Presentation Report from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- The Romantic Comedy Stars Who Disappeared From Hollywood
- Canadian hockey bible picks Los Angeles Kings to beat Edmonton Oilers. Hmm
- Eagles fall to Green Knights, take down Cougars
- Can AI get a date? CNN tried it
- Karl Rove: Rise in Trump attacks show he’s worried about DeSantis in 2024
- Erdogan vows to make Trkiye a global healthcare hotspot
- Nearly 45,000 migrants have entered UK since Rwanda deal announced, analysis finds | Political news
- Jokowi appoints Luhut as head of palm oil management task force
- Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson on Movie Preservation – The Hollywood Reporter
- Detroit’s annual event helps dress over 100 local girls for prom