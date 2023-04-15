The GOP can save itself if Trump runs, then loses the election





Recently, I accepted the likelihood that Donald Trump is (swallow!) the Republican presidential nominee again. That’s right, it might only be April, but I stepped into the Jesus Take The Wheel scene for the 2024 campaign.

Call it a naive wish, but until recently I thought Ron DeSantis could help us avoid this situation. But the last month has not gone well. DeSantis’ rocky rollout (he technically still hasn’t entered the race), coupled with the indictment of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs, has elevated Trump to front-runner status.

Although there are a million reasons to fear that Trump will win the Republican nomination, I take comfort in the fact that there could be a silver lining: if the goal is to truly eradicate Trumpism, the the most obvious method is for Trump to win the Republican nomination. , then (this part is important) it must be definitely defeated.

It has been observed that political parties do not change until they have suffered multiple losses. If this is true of normal parties, it is doubly true of a MAGA movement led by Donald Trump.

As the curator of Never Trump, I never wanted to have to deal with this scenario. I wish someone wrested control of the GOP from Trump, but it seems increasingly unlikely that the Republicans will be able to prevent Trump from winning their presidential nomination again.

Observers such as liberal Washington Monthly columnist Bill Scher are beginning to say that DeSantis shouldn’t even run. Although I’m not there yet, the case for DeSantis to abstain is getting more and more compelling.

Opposing Trump has always been a gamble, mostly because of Ricky Bobby’s rule (If you’re not first, you’re last). Rather than earning a blue ribbon or becoming next on the list, finishing second to Trump simply means you’ve endured more brutal humiliation than anyone else.

To make matters worse, even if DeSantis were to miraculously defeat Trump, it’s entirely possible Trump could sabotage his chances in a general election.

And that, in turn, would allow Trump (and his minions) to claim that Trump would have won if the Republican establishment hadn’t stabbed him in the back! If the goal is to purge Trumpism from the GOP, this scenario would have the opposite effect.

Now, I’m sure some readers see my preference for DeSantis over Trump as a distinction without difference. Some people even think that appointing DeSantis would be more dangerous than Trump, in that he is more of a competent authoritarian.

I have never accepted this argument. In my lifetime, only one man has sought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This man is Donald Trump. Getting away from him should be both obvious and vital.

We learned in 2016 that once you’re a candidate for a major party, it becomes a binary choice where anything can happen. That means Trump could be president. Again.

And this time, its potential to cause serious damage would be even greater. As David Frum told me in 2021, I’m really worried about Donald Trump coming back this time, because this time the velociraptors have figured out how to make doorknobs work.

I must admit that I entered the phase of acceptance of mourning. Or maybe it’s the negotiation phase. I am not sure.

Despite the obvious danger that Trump poses, it seems likely that he will be the GOP nominee again. The most plausible scenario for him not to win is that he could possibly die by the time of the election. Trump is the clear favorite for the nomination. And the only possible consolation I can take from this revelation is that it could finally end Trump’s grip on the Republican Party.

To be sure, it’s not over until it’s over. Trump could still stumble or DeSantis (or someone else) could still pounce. I won’t stop trying to stop Trump from being the GOP nominee. But I must admit that I entered the phase of acceptance of mourning. Or maybe it’s the negotiation phase. I am not sure. But what I’ve been thinking lately is that if Trump is destined for the nomination, something good might come out of it.

Assuming he loses outright (a big guess), it would be hard for Republicans to imagine Trump as a romantic hero if he leads them to yet another defeat. (Then again, their ability to delude themselves after many losses cannot be overstated.)

I don’t feel comfortable with this scenario. I want a traditional conservative in the White House, so the idea of ​​accelerating Trumpism flies in the face of my better judgment. But and maybe I’m rationalizing here, it could also be the only way to finally purge Trumpism from the GOP (if that’s even possible).

Things may have to get worse before they get better. Unfortunately, that’s how change usually works.

