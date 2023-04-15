The Zaza Kurds of Türkiye

Nemat Sharif | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

A book by Mehmed S. Kaya

Reviewed by: Nemat Sharif

Over the past few months I have read two books about two ethnic minority groups that do not differ much from each other socially, politically, linguistically and perhaps ethnically despite the geographical distance between them, namely Dr. Muhammad Kayas’ book on the Zaza Kurds in Turkey, and Dr. Saad Saleh’s second book in Arabic on the Shabaks in Iraq. I leave the comparison for another occasion. I focus here on the first book.

Turkey enjoys a strategic location between Asia and Europe as it straddles the borders of the two continents. Like many countries in the Middle East, it has brought together a number of ethnic and religious minorities. If in a true democracy, putting the number of non-Turks versus Turks, perhaps the Turks will be just one of many minority ethnic groups in Turkey today. Many forcibly Turkified people will breathe a little easier and happily declare who they really are. For example, few people knew that Ibrahim Tatlises was ethnically a Kurd outside his community; only to appear on stage next to Erdogan as a friend and say a few words in Kurdish; Barzani and Shivan Perwar, the revolutionary Kurdish artist as his friend in Diyarbakır on 11/16/2013. Of course, the collective memory of peoples will remember both Tatlises and Perwar as they are, one accepted Turkification and the other stood on the high moral ground singing for his people to rise up against tyranny and Turkification.

Despite the lack of a strong genetic relationship between Mongols and Turks, the close relationship of their languages ​​(Altaic group), culture and shared historical neighborhood, Turkish insecurity and brutal warmongering culture testify to their origins in Central Asia. The Ottomans only represented a wave of migration to Anatolia and the Middle East. With almost the same brutality of the waves of the Mongol invasions of the Middle East, the Ottomans founded their empire after the fall of Abbasid Baghdad to the Mongol invasion in 1258 AD.

In the aftermath of World War I, the Turkish Republic was founded on the remnants of the Ottomans. Thus, the Ottoman mentality and brutality survive today in the culture of their descendants, the Turks of today’s Turkey however dressed in European image and script. In his quest for modernity, Ataturk radically distanced himself from Ottoman history, identity and religion by abandoning the Arabic script, abolishing the caliphate and declaring secularism. Turkish insecurity is rooted in this confused sense of identity and history, as young Turks cannot read and understand their own history, despite its adapted European appearance, script and a pseudo-democracy. Turkey is a multi-ethnic society. It is not and never will be just for ethnic Turks. A country that is not at peace with itself will never rest or be at peace with its neighbors and the world at large. Democracy for a single ethnic group is never a true democracy. A democracy imposed by force is not a democracy. These contradict the very principles of democracy itself.

In this context, Professor Kayas’ book deals a serious blow to Turkish democracy and provides a reasonable understanding of the cultural backwardness of the Zaza Kurds in Turkey. Very little is known about the Zaza, even among the Kurds, and even less about their language and culture. There is no Zaza/Dimli dictionary, grammar or other books that I know of. Zaza Articles and poetry started appearing in periodicals with Kurmanji in Southern Kurdistan (Iraq). The written Zaza language is a new development that began in the 1990s.

Therefore, making this book available in other languages, including Kurdish, will be a valuable contribution to Kurdish language, culture and ethnic identity. Kurdish ethnicity, language and culture are much more important than the well-known Kurmanji and Sorani dialects. Peoples’ thought, culture, tradition and worldview develop differently in a society without writing. I feel like Zaza-speaking Kurds imagine reality in a different way than people living in a society with writing. They have another consciousness, another experience of time, other concepts to which they relate, and they live in a sort of isolation and estrangement from modern societies where rational values ​​dominate almost completely (p156). The impact of this book extends well beyond its field of anthropology, to politics, history and socio-economic development. Dr. Kaya shines a light on a severely repressed Kurdish minority in Turkey, how they censor themselves to preserve and maintain their way of life and cultural identity in today’s world (p47).

As Dr. Kaya explains, there are over 3 million Zaza-speaking Kurds in and around the major cities of Diyarbakir. Elazig, Bingol, Dersim and other towns and villages in Turkey (p5). They played a major role in two Kurdish revolts against the Kemalist state. Sheikh Saeed and Sayid Reza, who led the revolts of 1925 and 1937 respectively, were Zaza.

The book describes in detail the Zaza tribal society with an effective kinship system based primarily on patriarchal lineage. Furthermore, he explains that the Zaza society is an old but well-established system for resolving conflicts. Their own arrangement for resolving their conflicts seems to be an extension of the underlying idea of ​​tribal formation as a means of self-protection against foreign powers (p41). Chapter 7 provides a detailed account of the economic system of Zaza society and the rural lifestyle in most Zaza communities.

An ethnographic study, this book provides such a detailed account of the Zaza community of Sulhan, one can easily visualize daily family life includes clearly defined roles of family members, especially gender roles in raising their offspring and in the family economy. The daily life of the people of Sulhan resembles in many ways the life of Shabak families in and around Mosul, Iraq, in the 1950s and 1960s of the last century, including the comparable roles of sheikhs and sayids in the two communities. It is a must read for anyone interested in the Zaza community, academics and lay readers alike.

