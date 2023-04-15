The limits of China’s global power – Middle East Monitor

China’s rise has been the talk of the global village, with its impressive economic performance, ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and frenetic diplomacy, spanning from the Ukrainian conflict to Africa and the Gulf. But is there more to this “rising China” tale?

Despite the often-heralded strengths, China’s significant limitations often go unnoticed. Failures to appeal ideologically on the international stage and military disparities with the United States are serious constraints.

Ideology matters

The importance of ideology cannot be overstated, especially when powers seek to exert their international influence that resonates with people from all walks of life. For example, the United States has consistently drawn on the liberal lexicon when defining its interests, incorporating values ​​such as freedom, human rights, democracy, and the free market. This narrative led millions to embrace the American model after World War II.

For example, the 1959 American National Exhibition in Moscow took place at the height of the Cold War. The United States took advantage of theeventto highlight its liberal and capitalist ideology. Beyond the flashy display of consumer goods, the exhibit also showcased American cultural productions, including art, music, and fashion, that embodied progressive ideals of freedom of expression and creativity in a society democratic. While this event promoted American ideals, it cast a shadow over the Soviet communist system.

With regard to China, however, the situation is different. China’s official ideology, anathema to many, is communism. Although China’s contemporary references to Marxism and its unique form of socialism are more subdued than during the Maoist era, the constitutional foundation of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” remains intact. The Hu-Wen administration (2002-2013) invested heavily in revising and reforming the CCP’s ideology by introducing concepts such as the harmonious society and a scientific view of development. Xi Jinping has also sought to infuse cultural elements into his approach to governance, as evidenced by his frequentthe referencesto civilization and common prosperity.

Meanwhile, China is trying to ideologically attract the world through a set ofvaluesknown as the “Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence”. These principles include mutual respect, non-aggression, non-interference, equality and peaceful coexistence, which underpin Beijing’s interactions with other nations and promote harmonious relations in the international arena.

China’s ideological referencing attempts to match American dominance in this area. But ideology is only one facet of this strategy. With millions of yuan strategically allocated to key geographies, China has already embarked on a bold mission to increase the appeal of its ideology by pouring huge sums of money into international development.

Despite constant criticism of “debt trap diplomacy”, China’s BRI is a powerful instrument for transmittingideathat economic success can be achieved through traditional governance rather than relying on free market capitalism within the framework of Western liberalism.

Nevertheless, China’s approach still falls short of that of the United States in establishing ideological supremacy. Recipient countries seek tangible returns on investment rather than mere ideological rhetoric. Moreover, freedom resonates louder in people’s hearts.

military power

As China rises to potential superpower status, the world holds its breath. Can China measure up to the military superiority of the United States? In 2023, Washington is flexing its muscles with $797 billion spent on defense, eclipsing China’s $224 billion. But it’s not just about spending. The United States maintains a dominant global presence with military bases and alliances around the world, while China’s main focus is on the Asia-Pacific region, safeguarding its interests in the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The United States boasts a combat-tested military with 1.3 million active duty personnel and 800,000 reservists, but China has the world’s largest standing army with more than two million active duty personnel and 510,000 reservists. . Both countries possess nuclear deterrents, but the Central Intelligence Agency’s 2027projectionof a possible invasion of Taiwan adds complexity to this high-stakes comparison.

Since 1996, China has invested heavily in its air force, moving from a disadvantaged position to a superior positionposture. Conversely, the numbers do not give the full picture of naval power. While China has more ships than the United States, numerical advantage does not necessarily translate into battlefield supremacy. The US Navy has a proven distributed lethality advantage, adept at dispersing and moving forces to avoid being easy targets while maintaining coordinated attacks.

However, in Taiwan’s high-stakes scenario, China’s A2/AD (anti-access/area denial) strategies could pose a formidable challenge, using anti-missiles, submarines, aircraft and weapons. other means of limiting or denying the operational freedom of the US Navy. . Both sides have different strategies and technologies, and the outcome will be uncertain.

In the escalation scenario, the distance between the Chinese mainland and the island gives the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) an advantage in accessing the conflict zone faster than the US military. However, despite this geographic advantage, the overall military power gap between China and the United States is significant. China may have limited areas of military superiority in the early stages, but this advantage diminishes as the conflict zone moves away from the Chinese mainland and closer to territories that the United States can access more easily. The retaliatory power of the US military will be a game-changer. It is equally essential to consider the central role of China’s ability to secure strategic partnerships in Taiwan’s high-stakes scenario.

From ideology to military might, China’s rise is a gripping story of ambition and assertiveness against the liberal US-led order. The extent to which Xi’s Chinese dream, combined with Beijing’s military ascendancy, can supplant the long-held American dream of liberalism bolstered by military advantage serves as a litmus test for China to overcome the constraints it is under. face in the near future.

Burak Elmal is an assistant researcher at the TRT World Research Center.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.