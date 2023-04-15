Politics
Tactical voting could see terrible local elections for Rishi Sunak, experts say
The tactical anti-Tory vote could result in heavy local electoral losses for the Rishi Sunaks party and lead to a Labor majority in the next general election, leading polling gurus have said.
Leading election experts said the electorate had become increasingly sophisticated in switching between Labor or the Liberal Democrats, depending on which party had the best chance of defeating local Tory candidates.
Professor Sir John Curtice said The Independent that the tactical voting evident in last year’s local elections and recent by-elections was a worrying sign for Mr Sunak’s hopes of limiting council losses across England on May 4.
It resonates with what happened in local elections between 1992 and 1997, when the Tories were so hated and in deep trouble, he said. Tactical voting happens when people don’t like the government so much that they take up any available stick to defeat it.
He added: The crucial question is how important is tactical voting. If it happens [in a big way]the Conservative Party could lose well over 1,000 seats in May.
The tactical vote would reduce the overall national vote share Labor would need to win a majority, the expert added. It could be the difference between Labor winning an overall majority in the Commons.
Election experts Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasherhave said current polls could result in Tory seat losses of around 1,000 when English voters go to the polls in just over two weeks, with Labor expected to make around 700 gains.
Chris Hopkins, director of polling firm Savanta, said he agreed with Professor Curtice that Tory losses could even exceed 1,000 seats, but said the crucial sign of progress real for Labor would be a 10 point national vote share ahead of the Conservatives.
The pollster said the recent sign of some 2019 Tory voters heading home to the party means Mr Sunak may feel slightly more confident about the May election than a few months ago, but warned the No. 10 should still prepare for heavy losses.
Labor would only be happy with a lead of at least 10 points in the national vote, Mr Hopkins said. If they hit 13 or 14 points, that would be great for Starmer and terrible for the Tories.
The Savanta director also said tactical anti-Tory voting could come into play. There are signs that voters are becoming more sophisticated. I’m not sure about the extent of tactical voting in local elections. Council seats may change hands because of this, but councils in general may not.
Professor Curtice also said Sir Keir would seek a double-digit lead over the Tories in vote share next month, predicting Labor would gain the most ground in urban areas. Labor is set to achieve its best performance in local elections since being in government, he said.
Despite predictions of a bad night for Mr Sunaks’ party on May 4, several recent polls have seen Labor’s lead reduced to levels seen before Liz Truss’ disastrous premier, raising Tory hopes that they could be back in the territory of the suspended parliament.
Some Labor insiders hoped to win nearly 2,000 council seats. But recent poll declines have dampened expectations that Sir Keirs’ party could inflict a huge embarrassing defeat on the Prime Minister.
Expectation management is already underway on both sides, with Boris Johnson’s allies waiting to stir up discontent within the party if local elections are seen as a disaster for Mr Sunak.
Tory polling guru Lord Hayward said there were signs of a steady Tory rally, saying Mr Sunak had inspired some middle-class voters to return to the party in the blue wall territory of the southern England and other affluent regions.
Recent polls gave the Tories reason to be optimistic, but they still spoke of a big Labor lead, the influential Tory peer said. The progress will not be enough to avoid marked conservative losses in May.
On the anti-Tory tactical vote, Lord Hayward added: There is no doubt that the tactical vote will apply, but it will be the Lib Dems who will be the big beneficiaries. Historically, it has been more difficult for Labor to press the Lib Dem vote.
Centre-left think tank Compass has mounted a tactical ballot campaign to tackle the progressive tragedy that the Tory candidates won despite the center and left’s combined vote exceeding votes from right-wing parties.
Ahead of the general election, the Compass Win as One campaign has identified 43 fringe seats where Lib Dem supporters could consider moving to Labour, and 17 key seats where Labor voters should back the Lib Dem.
Labor and Liberal sources have played down the idea of any sort of electoral pact ahead of the general election due in 2024. But recent by-elections have seen parties informally withdraw from key target seats in a bid to manage their resources.
Most councils in England last held local elections in 2019, so a total of 8,000 seats are up for grabs on May 4. There are no elections in Scotland, Wales or London, while local elections in Northern Ireland take place on May 18.
