Donald Trump still collects six-figure pension from SAG-AFTRA: report





There are many, many descriptions that come to mind when you say Donald Trump’s name, but the union man isn’t usually one of them. However, according to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, the former President of the United States (the one who was arrested not too long ago, is still under investigation by several other prosecutors and who also represents 50 % of all presidential impeachments in U.S. history), still draws a large pension from the Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

This is notable because on February 4, 2021, Trump publicly left the union. The organization’s board members held an emergency session following the events of January 6 and voted to hold a disciplinary hearing that would determine whether Trump should be removed from the guild. Before that could happen, however, the former host of The Apprentice, who had also made appearances in movies and TV shows like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Zoolander, The Nanny and Spin City, sent a letter of resignation.

And what a letter! The official SAG-AFTRA website still hosts a copy of it, and it is truly a quintessential example of the rhetorical style of our 45th presidents. I’m writing to you today, it’s opening, regarding the so-called Discipline Committee hearing to revoke my union membership. We do not care!

Before concluding I no longer wish to be associated with your union and officially resign, Trump accused the group of making a blatant attempt at gratuitous media attention to distract from your dismal record and added that [y]our organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me except to collect dues and promote dangerous un-American policies and ideas.

The THR article refutes the idea that the union did nothing about Trump’s results. According to financial disclosure forms he released Friday night, Trump took a pension from SAG valued between $100,000 and $1 million in 2022 and an AFTRA pension valued between $15,000 and $50,000. These retreats predate the merger of the two groups in 1992.

VF reached out to a SAG-AFTRA representative for comment, but did not immediately respond.

The report also noted that he was still getting money as producer of the hit NBC show The Apprentice, which ran for 15 seasons, to the tune of $100,000 to $1 million.

Trump has 31 acting credits on IMDb. While some of them are very fringe (the list includes narrating the audio of his 2007 tome Think BIG and Kick Ass in Business and Life, which boasted two tickets to The Learning Annexes Wealth Expo on its cover ), Trump did, an I have to admit, I’ve worked with some awesome people over the years while making appearances.

Here he is (along with his second wife, Marla Maples) opposite Oscar winner Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Here he does a little schtick with three-time Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee Judy Davis in Woody Allens’ four-time Oscar-winning film Celebrity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/04/donald-trump-still-collects-six-figure-pension-from-sag-aftra-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related